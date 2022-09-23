Guy Roofing is Now the Official Roofing Contractor of the Charlotte Hornets
EINPresswire.com/ -- Guy Roofing today celebrated the announcement of their official partnership with the Charlotte Hornets, North Carolina and South Carolina’s joint NBA team.
The Hornets, owned by NBA superstar Michael Jordan, was established in 1988 and plays their games at the Spectrum Center in Uptown Charlotte. With an all-star lineup including LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, and Gordon Hayward, this year is set to be a successful one.
Jeff Guy, Vice President of Guy Roofing, said at the company-wide announcement, “It’s an extreme honor to be able to partner with an organization as successful and influential as the Charlotte Hornets. With a roster of extremely talented players, this season is sure to be one for the books and we are excited to be a part of it!”
The Hornets pre-season kicks off on October 2nd, with their first game versus the Boston Celtics. The regular season begins on October 19th, with the first home game falling on October 21st featuring the Hornets versus the New Orleans Pelicans, with a line-up starring Spartanburg native Zion Williamson.
For more information about Guy Roofing, visit GuyRoofing.com or call (800) 771-0778.
Guy Roofing
