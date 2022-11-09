Matric is stressful
"Matric results" is a hot topic every year – academically, socially and politically.
While there should be so much more to matric than final results, in reality the only thing that seems to matter at the end of the year is results. Good schools in South Africa offer a world class education. However, the current education system doesn't match the needs and skills of all students.
Schools offer The National Senior Certificate (NSC) and/or Independent Examinations Board (IEB) as their Grade 11 and Grade 12 academic curriculum. What happens to the students who require different learning approaches or different examination methods? Unfortunately they often fall through the cracks. For some students a second language is the stumbling block that prevents them from achieving a high school pass. This also impacts on a school's final matric results.
The pressure on schools to deliver outstanding matric results is huge. Every student should be able to complete high school successfully, with the best resources and most effective schooling options available to them.
While not yet widely known, matric is not the only option available to students wanting to achieve a high school certificate in South Africa.
Certain students require alternate curricula, alternate learning methods and even alternate exam processes. Through a collaboration with Learnalot for Schools, we can expand the current offering and offer students an alternative high school certificate. As a result, schools can retain these students needing an alternative option, including retaining their tuition fees, and often those outstanding sports students who are not always very academically focused.
The GED curriculum can provide students with an exceptionally effective, structured and fully supported online learning platform, in conjunction with your range of on-campus extra-curricular activities.
Learnalot for Schools is a world class, online education company that partners with schools to ensure that every student finishes high school feeling confident, empowered and having achieved the best results possible. With our offering schools can gear up to provide an alternative option to Matric for certain students in Grade 11 and Grade 12.
