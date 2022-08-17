Celebrating Learnalot GED students' success
Learnalot is celebrating the success of its students who have earned their American GED High School Equivalency Diploma.
JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Learnalot is celebrating the success of its students who have earned their American GED High School Equivalency Diploma.
Shaun Swartz, founder and CEO of the online school, says many GED students believe that when they leave high school early, they might never return to school. However, that has not been the case for Learnalot graduates.
Their success as students did not go unnoticed. "When I think about our students, I always think back to the times when so many students say to myself or GED teachers that they never thought this day would ever come," said Swartz.
He continued, "for them to be able to have the opportunity to come back and accomplish their dream is amazing. You have people right out of high school, people in their 50s and every age in between, coming back to earn their GED, and it is such a sense of accomplishment for them. You see the joy as they get their GED diploma and they celebrate with their friends. It just does something to you, something to your heart."
Learnalot is a world-class online learning company committed to providing award-winning online learning solutions.
Having been involved in education for over 25 years, Learnalot prides itself in the trusted support that they provide their students. They believe that no student should feel alone when studying, regardless of where they are studying, which is why they specialize in offering a fully supportive online offering.
With Learnalot, you have the flexibility to prepare online for your GED® with their online learning platform, together with the online group lessons and support from their highly experienced tutors. They have developed weekly study schedules, helping you to know exactly what you need to study each week. Small live group weekly online lessons designed to help you ace your tests.
When you enrol with Learnalot, you are joining a passionate learning community that is committed to helping students pass their GED®.
In addition to the weekly small group online lessons, Learnalot students also get access to their world-famous online learning platform. This online platform offers personalised learning for every student, ensuring that there is no one-size-fits-all approach. Their platform offers real-life, practical resources that enable students to learn at their own pace, with lessons tailored for them, which promotes faster learning.
WHEN YOU ENROL WITH LEARNALOT YOU GET:
Access to our Essential Education online learning platform
Weekly small group online live lessons with an experienced GED®️ Virtual Tutor
Dedicated study chat group
Detailed weekly study schedule
Weekly online lesson timetable
Mentor support and advice throughout your GED®️ journey
The option to cancel your enrolment any time after three months – no questions asked.
GED South Africa is an excellent option for homeschooling students, and anyone else who has not completed their schooling, and are looking for an alternative to complete high school. The GED® is flexible and ensures students develop the skills needed for the 21st century.
Google Reviews speak for themselves and with an average of 4.8 out of 5 stars from all their reviews, it's evident that Learnalot students are happy.
