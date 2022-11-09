Solifi’s latest ABL release enhances real-time portfolio visibility and risk-management controls

ABL software release increases borrower and lender self-service control, improves risk management oversight, and facilitates audit compliance

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solifi™, a global fintech software partner for secured finance, announced the release of its latest version of Solifi Asset-Based Lending (ABL) software, which includes several new and enhanced features designed to improve the lender and borrower experience through self-service functionality, gain insights into portfolio risk, and increase efficiencies through enhanced audit compliance and visibility. Solifi’s ongoing product development delivers innovation quickly through its software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based open finance platform, allowing customers to focus on building their business and onboarding new customers.

“Our newest ABL software release eliminates time-consuming low-value activities with more self-service functionality, a clear line of sight into portfolio risk in near real-time, and easier access to historical data for audit compliance,” says Bill Noel, chief product officer (CPO) of Solifi. “With our SaaS-based open finance platform, we release new features quarterly for our ABL lenders – allowing them to focus on portfolio growth without the distraction of on-premises upgrades.”

This latest quarterly release of Solifi’s ABL software brings significant new value to customers, including:

More borrower control

• Enhanced portal user profiles with 24/7 self-service functionality enables borrowers to grant permission levels to appropriate team members – empowering them to manage their accounts, while reducing administrative tasks by lenders, and ensuring better compliance and security.

Improved risk management oversight

• Near real-time aging comparison reporting functionality allows lenders to examine changes in their accounts receivable collateral more frequently than monthly – provides better oversight and opportunity to act immediately on under-performing accounts, and results in a closer representation of actual money borrowed and available collateral.

Enhanced audit compliance and visibility

• Archived data from historical tables and databases retrieval lets lenders retrieve cold-storage reports on terminated clients, enabling quicker responses and fewer internal resources needed to gather required audit information.

