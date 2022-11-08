Alien Lizards Predict Republicans Will Win the Senate with 53 seats and Win the House with 238 Seats in Congress

Alien Lizards Predict Republicans Win Senate and House in Mid-Term. Anunnaki Brothers Respectfully Discuss Satire, Truth, and Free Speech. Book Cover Depicting Political Conflict

The Independent Minded Illegal Aliens, Kreego and Enki, predict the Midterm Election results so that you don’t have to wait a week to know who won.

As it turns out, this mid-term election will go down in history as being fairly easy to predict, especially for clairvoyant alien lizards who are able to channel Baba Vanga.” — Kreego and Enki

NYC, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The independent-minded illegal aliens Anunnaki Brothers Kreego and Enki who have returned to Earth to save the planet from a humorless apocalypse predict Republicans win Senate with 53 seats and win the House with 238 Seats in Congress.As it turns out, this mid-term election will go down in history as being fairly easy to predict, especially for clairvoyant alien lizards who are able to channel Baba Vanga.They were able to tally up the Senate totals from their quantum insulated aluminum foil insulated inner sanctums. Certainly, as the media will highlight the Red Tsunami in the hotly contested swing states. We start with incumbent Senator Mark Kelly from Arizona, who barely held onto the seat of his astronaut britches as one of the only positives for the Democrats. Excited about the win, Biden will call the space station to congratulate him.The Georgia Senate race will be won by an African American Male between the ages of 53 and 60. We are declaring the running back Herschel Walker as the winner for the Republicans. He ran a sweep play steamrolling over the media’s tackling maneuvers on his paying for abortions.New Hampshire, the Granite state’s retired General Bolduc who ushered in the Cat Litter Hoax, was able to storm to another Republican victory. He is expected to arrive at the Capital for his swearing in ceremony in his brand-new Army surplus Abrams M1 Tank. He will assure the electorate that litter boxes will no longer be made available to students who identify as cats. However, he has indicated that urinating on fire hydrants will be encouraged for all genders.Nevada, the gambling state, will notch a victory for the Republicans and roll the dice with privileged legacy Republican Adam Laxalt, whose father and grandfather were Senators. He promises to keep big money donors secret, like the Koch Brothers who gave him $2.5 million in his previous Gubernatorial bid.And finally, Pennsylvania Senate race goes to the Republican, The Wizard Dr. Mehmet Oz, who will immediately introduce cost saving prescription drug strategies based on spurious empowering ingredients such as sand, coal ash, and the sweet cleansing effects of Goji berries.Dr. Oz’s Pennsylvania opponent will have the name Senator John Fetterman tattooed on his arm as yet another casualty. Fetterman assured his followers that he will be okay as he takes another inflation busting leap into his trust fund.The Anunnaki Brothers total tally for today’s November 8th, 2022, Midterm Election Result Predictions is Republicans 53 in the Senate and Republicans take the House with 238 seats.

