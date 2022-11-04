Alien Lizards Present Elon Reeve Musk with the Prestigious Intergalactic Saving Free Speech Award
Aliens telepathically presented the plaque today. The Complaint Hotline Operator telepathically replied, “The Twits are free, but the checks are now 8 bucks.”
If Jonathan Swift wrote ‘A Modest Proposal’ in 2022 instead of 1729, he would have been banned by every social media site, vilified by the media, and stripped of his job by the cancel culture.”NYC, NEW YORK, USA, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alien Lizards, known as the Anunnaki Brothers Kreego and Enki, are currently awaiting a convenient temporal location to physically and formally present the award in corporeal form. Today, just a few moments ago, they telepathically presented this quantum entangled, engraved faux cherry wood plaque to Elon Musk, the Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator, who was kind enough to telepathically reply, while holding back virtual tears of joy, "This is the second most important thing to happen to me this week."
— Enki and Kreego
In addition to the 12 X 15 engraved ersatz cherry wood plaque commemorating his outstanding achievement in protecting virtual free speech, Musk will also receive the Holy Grail of intergalactic collectibles: the certified first copy of Kryptomonium’s “Save The Planet! Eat a Politician Cookbook”, which had a limited edition run of 2,000. Not only that but he will also receive the coordinates to a vault filled with a cyber wallet filled with 1 million shiny new Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) cryptocurrency coins.
Kreego and Enki want to share a personal note of gratitude with Elon Musk. Enki emoted, “We have seen first-hand the oppressive nature of social media. Our very first tweet which depicted corrupt politicians being turned into delicious meals so they can serve the public instead of themselves, was taken down and we were banned from posting on Twitter a week ago.”
The Alien Lizards maintain the banning of political satire and humor is an ominous sign that a society is losing a most basic human right and marching itself towards suppression and totalitarian rule. “If Jonathan Swift wrote ‘A Modest Proposal’ in 2022 instead of 1729, he would have been banned from every social media site, lambasted by the media, and stripped of his university position by the cancel culture. People were smart enough to recognize in 1729 that his suggestion of eating Irish Catholic babies to alleviate poverty was done to powerfully convey through satire the indifference of English society to the plight of the Irish.”
The independent minded illegal aliens proclaim, “We see that freedom of speech has a heartbeat again in America despite years of secret censorship. There is no coincidence that the very day that Elon Musk acquired Twitter that our post was restored, and we have the freedom to tweet again. Freedom of Speech and comedy are alive and well on Twitter and hopefully Musk’s visionary actions will reverberate through the media and reverse the cancel culture trend.
Previously Musk has received awards such as the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics George Low award for "the most outstanding contribution in the field of space transportation and the Edison Achievement Award for his "commitment to innovation throughout his career" but the Anunnaki Brothers assert, “These are notable terrestrial awards, but the Intergalactic Saving Free Speech Award from the Kryptomonium Council of Truth and Satire is a recognition of universal magnitude and nobody is more fitting to receive it than the real-life Iron Man and Chief Twit, Elon Musk.
