Alien Lizards Release "One Tick Two Tick Red Tick Blue Tick" to End Political Conflict

In a Faraway Galaxy on a Moon Circling Nibiru there were Two Divisive Political Parties that wouldn't allow Compromise which led to an Apocalyptic Civil War

You must choose a certain point of view, red or blue, as there are no other choices out there for you. And if you disagree with me one moment more then we’ll gladly start a most Uncivil War.” — Dr. Treuss

NYC, NEW YORK, USA, November 4, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Anunnaki Brothers, Kreego and Enki are Alien Lizards who have returned to Earth to save humanity from a humorless extinction. They formed an Earth based company called Kryptomonium.io to promote truth, satire, and humor. They have clandestinely released their second publication, "One Poli-Tick Two Poli-Tick Red Luna-Tick Blue Luna-Tick."The Alien Lizards share "This story is written by our dear Cousin Dr. Treuss and is an allegorical tour de force that will entertain and enlighten audiences of all ages."Below is a sample of the Niribu fable:From the moon Luna circling Planet NibiruYou must choose a certain point of viewOne Poli-Tick, Two Poli-Tick.Red Luna-TIck. Blue Luna-Tick.You see you only have a choice to be on team red or team blue.There's no other choices that are out there for you.Red Luna-Tick Blue Luna-Tick the same words they had:If you don't see it our way, then you're very bad.There is no room here for compromise.If you accept another view than it's you, we'll despise.So now it's time for you to pick a side.Are you for team red or team blue or a coward that hides?"This is the land of no compromise.A place filled with conflict where you have to choose sidesAnd if you disagree with me one moment more.We'll gladly start a most Uncivil War.

