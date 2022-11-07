Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,330 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 290,934 in the last 365 days.

The Foxworth Theory Features Independent Filmmaker Andrew Fountain & His New Movie, “False Pretenses” (Nov. 8th & 10th)

Host of the Foxworth Theory, Eugenia Foxworth

Filmmaker Andrew Fountain, Founder of Twelve 3 Productions

The Foxworth Theory podcast can be seen Tues. & Thurs. at 9 pm ET on its YouTube Channel

PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Big Apple businesswoman Eugenia Foxworth presents The Foxworth Theory, streamed live Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9 pm EDT on the podcast’s own YouTube channel, where she speaks with leaders in fashion, art, culture, entertainment business, and society.

Ms. Foxworth’s guest on Tuesday, November 8th and Thursday, November 10th is independent filmmaker Andrew Fountain, founder of Twelve 3 Productions. Based in Philadelphia, Fountain’s latest film, the mystery thriller “False Pretenses”, will debut nationally for online streaming/download and at a theater premiere in Harrisburg, PA on Thanksgiving Day.

A longtime Philly resident, Andrew, a veteran of Jeweler’s Row in the PA area, has made two prior independent films – “No Cash Refunds” and “Queens” – the latter debuted at the New York Hip-Hop Film Festival.

Fountain’s “False Pretenses” features a stellar cast, including movie veteran Gary Sturgis, who was featured in Tyler Perry’s box office hit, “Diary Of A Mad Black Woman”.

To stream/download purchase “False Pretenses” - www.falsepretensesthemovie.com

For inquiries, go to pr@thefoxworththeory.com

Angelo Ellerbee
Double XXposure Media Relations
+1 201-224-6570
pr@thefoxworththeory.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

30 Second Promo for "False Pretenses"

You just read:

The Foxworth Theory Features Independent Filmmaker Andrew Fountain & His New Movie, “False Pretenses” (Nov. 8th & 10th)

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.