The Foxworth Theory Features Independent Filmmaker Andrew Fountain & His New Movie, “False Pretenses” (Nov. 8th & 10th)
PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Big Apple businesswoman Eugenia Foxworth presents The Foxworth Theory, streamed live Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9 pm EDT on the podcast’s own YouTube channel, where she speaks with leaders in fashion, art, culture, entertainment business, and society.
Ms. Foxworth’s guest on Tuesday, November 8th and Thursday, November 10th is independent filmmaker Andrew Fountain, founder of Twelve 3 Productions. Based in Philadelphia, Fountain’s latest film, the mystery thriller “False Pretenses”, will debut nationally for online streaming/download and at a theater premiere in Harrisburg, PA on Thanksgiving Day.
A longtime Philly resident, Andrew, a veteran of Jeweler’s Row in the PA area, has made two prior independent films – “No Cash Refunds” and “Queens” – the latter debuted at the New York Hip-Hop Film Festival.
Fountain’s “False Pretenses” features a stellar cast, including movie veteran Gary Sturgis, who was featured in Tyler Perry’s box office hit, “Diary Of A Mad Black Woman”.
To stream/download purchase “False Pretenses” - www.falsepretensesthemovie.com
