Florida PSC Workshop Canceled Due to Subtropical Storm Nicole

TALLAHASSEE —
Due to expected impacts from Subtropical Storm Nicole, the Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) today canceled its Wednesday, November 9 rule development workshop on Goals for Electric Utilities (Docket No. 20200181-EU).
The workshop will be rescheduled at a future date.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.