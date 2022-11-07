Submit Release
Florida PSC Workshop Canceled Due to Subtropical Storm Nicole


TALLAHASSEE — Due to expected impacts from Subtropical Storm Nicole, the Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) today canceled its Wednesday, November 9 rule development workshop on Goals for Electric Utilities (Docket No. 20200181-EU).

The workshop will be rescheduled at a future date. 

For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com.

