Monday, November 7
Dungeness crab dying amid low oxygen levels linked to climate change
Last week, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced a $4.2 million award for a four-year study on Dungeness crab and krill that will bring together researchers and experts from coastal tribes, public universities and federal agencies from Northern California to Washington. Climate change has been exacerbating existing marine environmental stressors through changes in temperatures, ocean chemistry and seasonal cycles. The Quileute Tribe declared a fishery resource disaster after an algal bloom shut down their Dungeness harvest in 2015. Since then, they’ve used disaster relief funds to purchase instruments to measure current ocean conditions and start to piece together trends, said Jennifer Hagen, Quileute Tribe marine policy adviser. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Austin Trigg)
Tacoma sets goals to end homelessness. Here’s the city’s $34M plan for the next 5 years
More than 1,850 people are homeless in Pierce County, and Tacoma wants to reach “functional zero” with its homelessness response by supporting permanent housing and providing supportive services for those who are homeless. The City of Tacoma’s Strategic Plan to Address Homelessness, which was released this week, outlines five goals to create immediate access to shelter and for those who are experiencing homelessness to access shelter, services and a pathway toward stable permanent housing. The city has proposed $34 million in homeless services in its 2023-2024 biennial budget. Almost $16 million is one-time resources that will allow for the stand-up of expanded permanent shelter and more temporary and emergency shelters. Continue reading at The News Tribune.
Editorial: State fund an investment to exit poverty cycle
Efforts to address child poverty — with good reason — typically focus on the more immediate needs for children and families: the availability of basic assistance, of child care and preschool, of health care coverage, of free and reduced-price school meals, of the federal child tax credit. The problem, notes state Treasurer Mike Pellicciotti, is child poverty’s persistence through childhood and into young adulthood and the lost opportunities for education in college and trade schools and the capital that more well-off families can call on to help young adults begin to build financial stability and generational wealth. Currently, about 47 percent of the children born in Washington state — more than 37,000 each year — are eligible for Apple Health, Washington state’s Medicaid health care program; about 226,000 children under 18 years of age — about 16 percent — live below the federal poverty level. Continue reading at The Everett Herald.
Bainbridge Island Review
Homeless shelter for men, women, families, pets
Capital Press
Washington small-forest landowners push buffer proposal
PNW apples closer to gaining access to Australia market
Columbian
Editorial: In Our View: New I-5 Bridge project stymied by old problems
The Daily News
First look at Longview’s 2023-2024 budget: more general fund spending
Everett Herald
Earlier, later service proposed for Everett Transit in March
Storytime for all: Sno-Isle Libraries get $100k to expand outreach
Everett mayor decries plan to house homeless in local motels
Editorial: State fund an investment to exit poverty cycle
News Tribune
Tacoma sets goals to end homelessness. Here’s the city’s $34M plan for the next 5 years
Olympian
State Court of Appeals rules against Olympia group opposed to West Bay Yards development
Peninsula Daily News
NOAA funds research into ocean conditions
Counties consider procurement assistance, traffic plan
Puget Sound Business Journal
As open enrollment looms, many remote workers are anxious. Here’s why.
Seattle Times
Snohomish County power outages prompt school closures, delays
How families can help loved ones experiencing serious mental illness
Dungeness crab dying amid low oxygen levels linked to climate change
Wait times for mental health services in WA jails worsen as fines spiral
Skagit Valley Herald
A rise in minimum wage unlikely to have large impact on Skagit County businesses
Spokesman Review
WSU Police officer resigns after investigation finds he engaged in ‘predatory grooming behavior,’ had sex on duty
Tri-City Herald
Soaring food prices and holidays push ‘very high’ demand at Eastern WA food banks
Tri-cities hospitals treating more babies for respiratory illness. 1 more COVID death
Ferocious Tri-Cities winds knock out power, topple trees. Top gusts nearly 70 mph
Walla Walla Union Bulletin
Walla Walla Public Schools could see first wave of electric buses early next year
Walla Walla School Board recognized by the Washington State School Directors Association as school board of the year
Draft budget for College Place, eyeing major infrastructure improvements, nearly double prior years
Washington Post
Meta expected to lay off thousands in broader tech slowdown
How mixed-race neighborhoods quietly became the norm in the U.S.
In a shift, U.S. says companies are pivotal to climate talks’ success
Tribes fear ‘an earthquake’ as Supreme Court takes up Native adoption law
Climate news is relentlessly, objectively grim. Should we ever allow ourselves to feel optimism?
Yakima Herald-Republic
Yakima County’s federal rental assistance grant cut again, this time by $900,000
KING 5 TV (NBC)
More than 40,000 without power across western Washington due to downed trees, gusty winds
KIRO 7 TV (CBS)
Thousands still without power; temperatures drop and some areas could see light snow
Tech layoffs and hiring freezes, including at Meta, Amazon
King County opens extra beds, extends hours for overnight shelter as temperatures drop
KOMO 4 TV (ABC)
Average gas price in Seattle drops below $5 a gallon, per GasBuddy
Compass Housing Alliance in Seattle to extend shelter hours due to cold weather
KNKX
Capitol Lake will revert to an estuary, but it will take a decade
KUOW Public Radio
WA AG orders DIY rape kit company to stop sales in the state
Seattle and Washington state’s future plans to address homelessness (Macri)
KXLY (ABC)
Thousands of Avista customers without power as snow falls
Q13 TV (FOX)
Crews working to clean storm damage, restore power across Snohomish County
How to report a power outage, what to do to prepare and stay safe during a storm
Crosscut
Hanford turns its nuclear past into a tourist destination
MyNorthwest
Numerous school delays, closures in wake of severe storms