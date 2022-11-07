Monday, November 7

Dungeness crab dying amid low oxygen levels linked to climate change

Last week, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced a $4.2 million award for a four-year study on Dungeness crab and krill that will bring together researchers and experts from coastal tribes, public universities and federal agencies from Northern California to Washington. Climate change has been exacerbating existing marine environmental stressors through changes in temperatures, ocean chemistry and seasonal cycles. The Quileute Tribe declared a fishery resource disaster after an algal bloom shut down their Dungeness harvest in 2015. Since then, they’ve used disaster relief funds to purchase instruments to measure current ocean conditions and start to piece together trends, said Jennifer Hagen, Quileute Tribe marine policy adviser. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Austin Trigg)

More than 1,850 people are homeless in Pierce County, and Tacoma wants to reach “functional zero” with its homelessness response by supporting permanent housing and providing supportive services for those who are homeless. The City of Tacoma’s Strategic Plan to Address Homelessness, which was released this week, outlines five goals to create immediate access to shelter and for those who are experiencing homelessness to access shelter, services and a pathway toward stable permanent housing. The city has proposed $34 million in homeless services in its 2023-2024 biennial budget. Almost $16 million is one-time resources that will allow for the stand-up of expanded permanent shelter and more temporary and emergency shelters. Continue reading at The News Tribune.

Efforts to address child poverty — with good reason — typically focus on the more immediate needs for children and families: the availability of basic assistance, of child care and preschool, of health care coverage, of free and reduced-price school meals, of the federal child tax credit. The problem, notes state Treasurer Mike Pellicciotti, is child poverty’s persistence through childhood and into young adulthood and the lost opportunities for education in college and trade schools and the capital that more well-off families can call on to help young adults begin to build financial stability and generational wealth. Currently, about 47 percent of the children born in Washington state — more than 37,000 each year — are eligible for Apple Health, Washington state’s Medicaid health care program; about 226,000 children under 18 years of age — about 16 percent — live below the federal poverty level. Continue reading at The Everett Herald.

