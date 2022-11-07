Five-Year Grand Reopening & Rebranding Anniversary of Mississauga Fine Arts Academy

Mississauga Fine Arts Academy Reopening and Rebranding Mississauga Fine Arts Academy Logo Business-Ready Websites | SmartConvert.io

Join our Celebration of our Five-Year Grand Reopening & Rebranding Anniversary of our Music School and enjoy various family activities on Nov. 11th & 12th

MISSISSAUGA, ON, CANADA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the years, the success of our music academy would not have been possible without our great teachers, front desk team, students, and parents. It is not just the academy's anniversary. It is a family anniversary that has defied all odds to grow strong and achieve great things together.

You are the reason why we are celebrating this special day for our academy. Growing from 300 students in 2017 to over 600 students in 2022 would not have been possible without you, our extended family.

Join us on November 11th from 4 pm to 7 pm and November 12th from 11 am to 2 pm to celebrate our Fifth Grand Reopening & Rebranding Anniversary at our music school, located at 1170 Burnhamthorpe Rd West #27 Mississauga, ON, L5C 4E6.

This event will include refreshments, face painting, balloon twisting, an "instrument petting zoo," demo classes, and more! In addition, all attendees will be entered into a Grand Prize Drawing for Three Months of Free Lessons.

On this special day of our music school anniversary, we would like to recognize the students, parents, and staff's support and trust as our most significant drive toward continued growth.

Thank you for inspiring us to do better over the years.

ABOUT MISSISSAUGA FINE ARTS ACADEMY

Mississauga Fine Arts Academy is Mississauga's largest music school, which has rapidly grown in recent years. They have developed programs to help music students succeed by tailoring music classes to individual learning styles. Through this, they help students grow their musical education and deliver it in a fun, unique way.

WEBSITE: https://www.mississaugafineartsacademy.com

