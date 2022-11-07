Third Annual SDDOT Snowplow Naming Contest Underway

For Immediate Release: Monday, Nov. 7, 2022

Contact: Julie Stevenson, Strategic Communications Coordinator, 605-773-2898

PIERRE, S.D. – Over the past two winters, the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) engaged with thousands of South Dakotans in Name the Snowplow Contests. Heavy snow and high winds were no match for cleverly named snowplows that efficiently cleared the state’s highway system.

The SDDOT Third Annual Snowplow Naming Contest is open to the public and runs through midnight on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. Contest information and the official online entry form are available on the SDDOT home page at https://dot.sd.gov. In December, the SDDOT will announce one officially named snowplow within each of the 12 SDDOT geographic areas.

“The contest engages people across the state with the SDDOT in a creative, yet meaningful way,” said Transportation Secretary Joel Jundt. “Safety on our roadways is our number one priority, and snowplow operation and winter driving awareness are vital to keeping travelers and our employees safe.”

As part of the contest, SDDOT also created snowplow and winter driving weather awareness coloring sheets, crossword puzzles, and word finds for families and classrooms. Materials are available for download at https://dot.sd.gov/media/Kids%20Activities%202022.pdf.

For more information about the contest, contact Julie Stevenson, Strategic Communications Coordinator at 605-773-2898 or email julie.stevenson@state.sd.us.

Find the entry form as well as previous snowplow contest winning names and photos at https://dot.sd.gov/inside-sddot/of-interest/sddot-snowplow-naming-contest.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

