The Portland Police Department is issuing a Silver Alert for 21-year-old Samuel Mugisha of Portland. Samuel was last seen leaving his Auburn Street apartment on Friday, November 4, 2022 at approximately 8:00am.

Samuel is known to walk to his uncle’s house on Kenneth Street in Westbrook but he has not shown up there. Samuel, who is experiencing some mental health issues is a black male, 5’11”, 200 lbs., with black hair, brown eyes and a short chin beard. He was last seen wearing a khaki colored hooded sweatshirt, khaki pants and brown leather dress shoes. If you see Samuel Mugisha please contact the Portland Police Department at 207.874.8479

Thank you for your assistance in this matter.

