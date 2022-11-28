Historic WFLO Farmville Radio Returning to Airwaves

WFLO Logo WFLO Team

Local investors step up to keep the community informed and connected

Our goal is to preserve the history and authenticity of the station and provide the community with the local news, information and entertainment they deserve.” — Christopher Brochon, WFLO General Manager

FARMVILLE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heart of Virginia Communications, LLC announced it has purchased WFLO-AM from Educational Media Foundation (EMF). EMF purchased WFLO-AM and FM along with its tower from Colonial Broadcasting Co. earlier this year. The new owners are working on attaining a new FM frequency to go along with the AM station. Listeners can expect to tune in to WFLO via 870 AM or livestream on December 1, 2022.

Heart of Virginia Communications plans to bring back WFLO’s popular programming that has proven successful for decades. Listeners will again hear a variety of music including rock, soul, beach music, the classics, gospel, and modern hits across genres. The award-winning talk show “Call Flo” will return in full force for community members to call in live and “unfiltered” to ask questions and voice their opinions and concerns. Some new programs will be added to the lineup. Finally, WFLO will bring listeners critical local news and information that affects Farmville and the region.

Several familiar voices will return to the station including Christopher Brochon who will be the General Manager and DJ. John Staton III is joining the team as Production Manager and DJ. Other popular on-air personalities Francis and Chris Wood and Ron Moody will host weekly special programs. Farmville native Danny Huskey will serve as the station’s Sales Manager.

“Farmville has always been a radio town and we are so excited to re-launch WFLO for the people of Farmville and the surrounding area,” said Chris Brochon. “Our goal is to preserve the history and authenticity of the station and provide the community with the local news, information and entertainment they deserve.”

Donna VanCleave, Managing Partner of Heart of Virginia Communications, states, “We have assembled a talented group of radio veterans and a committed investment team to run the station professionally and efficiently for years to come.”

WFLO Radio was founded in 1947 in Farmville, Va., and broadcasts across central Virginia. The new WFLO headquarters is located at 217 West Third Street, in the historic former Farmville Public Library building downtown.

Both the buyer and the seller were represented by Jon Yinger of Broadcast Properties, LLC.

Learn more about WFLO at www.wflo.net.