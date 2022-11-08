Top 25 CPA & Advisory Firm, Carr, Riggs & Ingram to Host Free Webinar for Financial Institutions

Accounting & Auditing Update for Community Financial Institutions Webinar

Live Event Will Focus on Accounting and Auditing Updates for Community Banks and Credit Unions

ENTERPRISE, AL, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carr, Riggs & Ingram CPAs and Advisors (CRI) announces their latest webinar, “Accounting and Auditing Update for Community Financial Institutions,” slated to take place on December 6, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. (CT). Frontline financial services industry line partners Doug Mims and Hillary Collier will take the stage to lead an in-depth discussion covering accounting and auditing topics impacting community banks and credit unions. Live attendee webinars are eligible for 1 hour of CPE credit.

This timely webinar will explore topics affecting community financial institutions, including Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL), loan modifications, accounting for debt securities, and auditing accounting estimates. Attendees will also gain insight into recent activities of the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB), Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB), and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as well as be provided the context for community financial institutions regarding environmental, social, and governance (ESG).

Register for this free webinar here.