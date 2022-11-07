Missouri State Parks Foundation Announces New Executive Director
The Board of Directors for the Missouri State Parks Foundation is pleased to announce the appointment of a new Executive Director, Tyler RiekeCOLUMBIA, MISSOURI, USA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Board of Directors for the Missouri State Parks Foundation is pleased to announce the appointment of a new Executive Director, Tyler Rieke. Mrs. Rieke will oversee the day-to-day operations of the Foundation including, finances, fundraising, marketing, and event development.
Mrs. Rieke has been the Executive Director of the Coalition Against Rape and Domestic Violence in Fulton, MO since 2017.
She is a lifelong resident of Missouri and has an MBA in Administration and a BS in Entrepreneurship from Stephens College. Her career path has given her extensive experience in grant writing and administration, budget management, and event creation and implementation. “Tyler has a great love for the outdoors and has visited many of Missouri’s State Parks.” said John Riddick, President of the Missouri State Parks Foundation. “We believe that with her previous work experience, her enthusiasm, and her love of parks, she is exactly what we need right now in our organization." Rieke will work closely with the board of directors to pursue and create funding opportunities to help support the organization and projects within the parks.
The Missouri State Parks Foundation is a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization founded in 2001. It works closely with Missouri State Parks to raise funding for outdoor recreation projects, including the Rock Island Trail, a 450-mile statewide public trail, and the Route 66 State Park Meramec River Bridge.
For information on donating to the Missouri State Parks Foundation please visit: www.MissouriStateParksFoundation.org. Email inquiries may be sent to director@missouristateparksfoundation.org.
