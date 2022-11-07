DuraLabel Demonstrates Fast, Efficient Visual Communication Software at FABTECH in Atlanta
LabelForge PRO® puts worker protection at the fingertips of safety managers.BEAVERTON, OR, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DuraLabel, the industry-leading provider of visual communication, label and sign printers will present new industrial safety innovations including LabelForge PRO, that provide facility-wide safety, compliance, and efficiency at FABTECH Atlanta, November 8-10.
Quick Info:
What: DuraLabel at FabTech, Booth C10613
When: November 8-10, 2022
Where: Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia
More Info: FabTech Website
LabelForge PRO is the most advanced industrial labeling software available to the safety industry today.. LabelForge PRO includes thousands of preloaded, ready to print OSHA/ANSI/ASME/GHS/HMIS-labels covering all your compliance, safety, and efficiency needs. LFPro label design suite also makes custom label design easy.
The true power of LabelForge Pro is unleashed when coupled with DuraLabel’s award-winning printer hardware. For the first time since launch, DuraLabel will demo the Toro Max and Bronco Max industrial signage printers at FABTECH Atlanta. The portable Toro Max system includes a built-in 9” touchscreen and keyboard, super-fast operating system, and optional battery for anywhere, anytime printing. DuraLabel Bronco Max also uses the signature cartridge-based ribbon system to make loading supplies faster than ever.
DuraLabel Kodiak prints larger, more colorful signs and labels creating impactful workspaces. Supporting 4’’ - 10’’ wide supply and lengths up to 8 feet long. Effortlessly design labels using the wireless keyboard, full-color 9" touchscreen, stylus, and built-in software.
About DuraLabel
DuraLabel delivers innovative labeling software, industrial sign and label printers, all-purpose floor marking, ready-made signs and labels, and heavy-duty pipe and duct markers for any facility’s compliance and safety requirements. DuraLabel backs up its products with world-class support and warranties. Learn more about how DuraLabel products can enhance the safety and efficiency of your facility at https://www.graphicproducts.com.
