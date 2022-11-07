Submit Release
Changing State Bar’s structure or staff in the cards, state Senator says

The chair of the state Senate Judiciary Committee said Friday that he plans to pressure the State Bar to protect California consumers, whether that means changing the agency’s structure, personnel, or both. Sen. Thomas J. Umberg, D-Santa Ana, made his comments in the wake of a State Bar report that revealed it opened 205 disciplinary matters against plaintiffs’ attorney Thomas V. Girardi over four decades but never disciplined him until after a Chicago federal judge sanctioned him in December 2020 for stealing from clients in a case there.

