Quito, the green lung that invites to practice adventure tourism
Quito is a coveted destination for mountain biking. Its numerous hills make it possible to climb and descend through all kinds of surfaces
The extensive forests and the imposing Quito mountains offer from short routes for those who want to take a simple walk, to trails to walk over several days
The Ecuadorian capital is the perfect destination to enjoy nature and practice adventure sportsQUITO, ECUADOR, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Located in the heart of the Andes and with a unique natural environment Quito is the perfect destination to enjoy nature and practice adventure sports. For the most adventurous tourists looking for admirable landscapes, Quito, with a wide biodiversity, is the preferred destination to practice sports and do activities in the nature. The capital of the center of the world invites you to explore.
Trekking
The extensive forests and the imposing Quito mountains offer from short routes for those who want to take a simple walk, to trails to walk over several days. The Condor Trek is one of the most representative in Ecuador where, over several days, you can cross the Antisana, Sincholagua and Cotopaxi volcanoes.
For those looking for shorter routes, the Yanacocha constitutes a unique experience, it is there where the mist of the short forest transports hikers to places that seem to be taken from a fairy tale.
The Pichincha offers a set of unique peaks that flank the city. The eight-hour journey allows you to admire the volcanoes of Rucu and Guagua Pichincha, and other peaks such as Cruz Loma, Cerro Ungüí, Padre Encantado and Cóndor Huachana.
Camping
Quito offers the traveler rural parishes and reserves where they can spend the night surrounded by nature.
The Píntag parish is a privileged place to camp and to admire the sunsets, offering the possibility of participating in horseback excursions or group walks.
The El Pululahua geobotanical reserve is the only protected area in the country that has the category of “Geobotanical Reserve”, another special place to stay and learn about the enormous variety of fauna and flora in the region.
Bear watching and bird watching
Quito is one of the most diverse cities on the planet when it comes to birds. And bird watching attracts thousands of tourists to Quito every year. The Nanegalito Parish, the Nono Parish and the Covenant Parish appreciate species of all colors and sizes.
The Maquipucuna Reserve, located 83 kilometers from the capital, and the Cayambe-Coca National Park, are the habitat of one of Ecuador's most emblematic animals, the Spectacled Bear. Both places are obligatory stops to admire various specimens of this species and carry out an original activity in nature.
Sport fishing
Sport fishing is ideal to do as a family, put yourself to the test and connect with nature. The Secas Lagoon, the Micacocha Lagoon and the Loreto Lagoon, Parcacocha and Anteojos, are some places where you can practice this sport a few kilometers from the city.
Mountain biking
From flat sectors to demanding slopes, Quito is a coveted destination for mountain biking. Its numerous hills make it possible to climb and descend through all kinds of surfaces.
The El Chaquiñán route, located in the Parish of Cumbayá, has a special 22-kilometer path for beginner cyclists. For those who are looking for great challenges, the Pacto-Santa Rosa and Pacto-Mashpi routes, in the Alianza parish, take the cyclist and put any athlete to the test.
About Quito Tourism Board
Quito Tourism Board helps and manages the development and promotion of tourism and the meetings industry in the Metropolitan District of Quito, in partnership with the tourism industry and other productive sectors, for the benefit of local, national, and foreign visitors.
Quito, the Capital at the Middle of the World, is the closest city to the sun and the only place where it is possible to stand with one foot in each hemisphere. This city, declared the First Cultural Heritage of Humanity thanks to its Historic center, mixes the pre-Hispanic, colonial, traditional and modern.
Quito is also a place for adventure. This equatorial city is the start of the Avenue of Volcanoes, or you can visit the Andean Chocó, home to the spectacled bear and thousands of bird species.
It is also the gateway to the four worlds of Ecuador: Galapagos, Pacific Coast, Andes and Amazon. Quito has a unique cuisine that fuses ancestral knowledge and flavors with avant-garde proposals that conquer the palates of those who try it.
