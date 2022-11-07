SLASH FITNESS ANNOUNCES NEW ‘FIRE & ICE’ EXERCISE CLASSES
Workouts Combine Outdoor Functional Style Training with Therapeutic Ice Plunge
The ‘fire’ aspect comes from the 45 minute or so workout outside in the South Florida heat, so you get a workout and a tan at the same time. Then after showering off, it’s time for the ice plunge”DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Slash Fitness, a state-of-the-art personalized indoor/outdoor training facility located in East Delray Beach, has announced a brand new workout experience called “Fire & Ice”. The classes are held every [Monday through Thursday at 4pm] and begin with a 45-minute outdoor functional style workout underneath the South Florida sun and end with a therapeutic soak in a 100-gallon tank filled with 100lbs of ice water.
— Austin Brock, co-owner of Slash
A functional style workout involves exercises that use the whole body and emphasize core strength, cardio and stability using nontraditional equipment such as weight sleds, battling ropes, cinderblocks and sandbags. Functional fitness programs can benefit every person regardless of fitness level, age, exercise experience or time available for training.
“The ‘fire’ aspect comes from the 45 minute or so workout,” said Austin Brock, co-owner of Slash. “You are outside in the South Florida heat, so you get a workout and a tan at the same time. Then after showering off, it’s time for the ice plunge.” The plunge, which lasts 3-5 minutes, not only aids in exercise recovery by reducing inflammation and helping with pain relief and muscle healing, but other benefits include improvements in mood, sleep, mental health, and immunity, as well as an increase in metabolism & fat burning properties.
“The benefits of the ice bath are similar to that of cryotherapy,” added Brock. “But there is something therapeutic about being submerged in ice water instead of sitting in a cryotherapy booth that is truly invigorating in a natural way.”
Location: 290 SE 6th Ave. Delray Beach FL, 33483
When: 4:00pm Mon-Friday
How to Register: Call the studio at 561-865-5716 or go to https://slashfitpro.com/
For more than a decade, Slash has been a leader in the local and regional fitness scene. The gym began with a single workout bay and has now become the most versatile fitness studio in the area. Slash offers group training, PT and small group training as well as The Turf, a 1800 sq ft outdoor workout facility where the “Fire & Ice” classes are held.
Since opening its doors, Slash Fitness has focused on building a positive, healthy and inclusive community – making it one of the premier fitness facilities in South Florida. Weight training, High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), and stretch/barre/yoga, are all on the menu at Slash Fitness, with the focus on burning fat, defining muscle, and improving the quality of your healthy and active lifestyle. Slash was recently voted Best Gym in Palm Beach by STAYFIT305, a title they have now held for two straight years!
About Slash Fitness
Slash Fitness is a state-of-the-art personalized indoor/outdoor training facility located in East Delray Beach, Florida. Offering personal and group training, Slash Fitness is ideal for men and women of all ages and fitness levels. During Slash Fitness group classes, the coach puts participants through a 45-minute workout consisting of cardio, as well as endurance, strength and functional fitness components. Since opening its doors ten years ago, Slash Fitness has focused on building a positive, healthy and inclusive community – making it one of the premier fitness facilities in South Florida. Learn more at https://slashfitpro.com/.
