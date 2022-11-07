Request for Information // Wanted Person

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A5004218

DATE/TIME: September 17, 2022, at 1801 hours

STREET: Intersection of US Route 5 and VT Route 14

TOWN: Coventry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Landon Outlaw

AGE: 40

SEAT BELT? N

INJURIES: Serious

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Liberty Hill, TX

CHARGES: Grossly Negligent Operation – Serious Bodily Injury, Driving While Under the Influence – Serious Bodily Injury, and Excessive Speed

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Tacoma

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Jeremy Weber

AGE: 21

SEAT BELT? N

INJURIES: Serious

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charleston, VT

PASSENGER: Taylor Schneider

AGE: 21

SEAT BELT? N

INJURIES: Serious

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Irasburg, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 1980

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: F150

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

SUMMARY:

The Vermont State Police have completed their investigation into a two vehicle collision that occurred on September 17, 2022, at the intersection of US Route 5 and VT Route 14 in the Town of Coventry. The investigation showed that Vehicle 1, operated by Outlaw, was traveling north on VT Route 14 when it failed to stop at the above listed intersection and collided with Vehicle 2, operated by Weber, which was traveling south on US Route 5. As a result of the collision, all of the occupants sustained serious injuries and were transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for treatment.

At this time, the Vermont State Police is requesting the public assistance in locating Outlaw who may be residing in the Irasburg area. Outlaw currently has multiple active arrest warrants. Outlaw is wanted out of Texas for a parole violation, possession of a controlled substance, and is warrant out of Vermont for Grossly Negligent Operation with Serious Bodily Injury Resulting, Driving While Under the Influence with Serious Bodily Injury Resulting, and Excessive Speed. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881 or at the website listed below.

https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: $50,000.00

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: Pending

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.