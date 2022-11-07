Submit Release
Maryland State Police IMPACT For November 2022

Maryland State Police News Release

(PIKESVILLE, MD) — The November 2022 Maryland State Police IMPACT Update is now available. Articles in this edition include:

  • MSP Gathers With Community For Faith & Blue Events Across Maryland;
  • Trooper Honored For Saving Tow Truck Operator;
  • State’s DNA Database Records 10,000th Hit;
  • Aviation Crew Rescues Injured Hunter; 
  • MSP Making A Difference In Maryland;
  • PHOTOS: Kickball Tourney Supports SOMD;
  • Troopers, Communities Celebrate Halloween;
  • Still Time To See 2022 Black History Month Display;
  • Chance To Donate To New MSP Exhibit;
  • 2022 Maryland Charity Campaign Continues

To read the latest edition of the Maryland State Police IMPACT Update, click on: IMPACT November 2022.

