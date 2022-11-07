Submit Release
TAPCO Partners with LYT to Offer Vehicle Preemption Technology

— Tim Menard
BROWN DEER, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Traffic and Parking Control Co., Inc. (TAPCO), manufacturer, distributor and service provider of roadway safety innovations, has recently partnered with LYT, an industry leader in intelligent transportation mobility solutions.

Through this new partnership, TAPCO is excited to offer a cloud-based vehicle preemption and signal priority platform designed to optimize public transportation and improve city traffic flow. LYT’s transit signal priority solution empowers mass transit systems by using vehicle data to optimize routes and improve travel times.

LYT's platform utilizes connected vehicle and machine-learning technologies, enabling cities to improve their transit systems. By tapping into existing AVL systems, the cross-jurisdictional software facilitates signal priority to prioritize transit vehicles, resulting in perfectly timed green lights for all transit vehicles. Once installed in Traffic Management Centers (TMC), LYT can communicate with any connected traffic signal within a city.

“We believe today’s traffic and transit systems can greatly benefit through a modernization of the use of advanced technology, which would reduce the focus and expense burden of the buildout and expansion of more roads as a singular solution,” said Tim Menard, Founder and CEO of LYT. “Cities that incorporate the use of our intelligent transit signal prioritization, along with the safety innovations offered by TAPCO, realize reduced congestion and safety incidents, which helps improve overall quality of life throughout the entire region."

The LYT platform moves transit vehicles through intersections safely and intelligently, resulting in schedule reliability, improved travel times, better air quality and reduced congestion during peak traffic hours.

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, LYT is a leading provider of intelligent connected traffic technologies and solutions, focused on orchestrating and optimizing traffic flow. To view their full offering, visit their website.

About TAPCO
As an industry-leading innovator, TAPCO manufactures, distributes and services a wide portfolio of traffic and parking safety solutions designed to increase safe travels for all. Since 1956, we have set the standard for delivering reliable, cutting-edge traffic safety enhancements. From our leading line of LED-enhanced BlinkerSign® solutions to our pedestrian crossing products, safety is at the heart of all TAPCO innovations. For more information, please visit www.tapconet.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

Charlie Collins
TAPCO
+1 4146402394
charlie.collins@tapconet.com
TAPCO Partners with LYT to Offer Vehicle Preemption Technology

