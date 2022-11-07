A STRONG AND UNITED NATION AROUND THE GLOBE
Luisa Plancher pens a book that will guide readers to promote unity with God at the center of it all.YORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- People strive for unity above everything else to live in a powerful and tranquil country. But some choices don't have the same impact on other people as others, which causes issues. Author Luisa Mirella Plancher publishes her book, "The Strength of the Nation," which was written to help President Donald Trump in making the United States of America strong and great and keeping it that way.
The global problems people face today cannot be solved by diplomacy and military interventions; rather, people put God Almighty at the center and dedicate everything to Him; people will be included in His plans and have unity and reconciliation to become united with the nations. The authors assist those wishing to step into the world of politics to fully understand constitutional monarchies with the help of the Almighty.
Luisa Mirella Plancher married an American citizen and eventually relocated to the country, where she found her long-standing interest in governmental issues contributed to her success in earning a degree in political science and having a successful career in social work. She began writing in 1980 and today, as a published author, advocates for God-inspired and God-led change. Plancher has witnessed several unfortunate events in her country, which has led her to conclude that even moral politics cannot offer a solution. She believes that contributing her talent through writing her book, The Strength of the Nation will help the country be great and strong.
About Inks & Bindings:
Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.
Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.
