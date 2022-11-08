Jesse Waldrip Named Principal Consultant at Kleinschmidt
Fisheries professional and Technical Advisor with more than 21 years of Industry Experience
We are very proud of Jesse’s accomplishments and advancement to Principal Consultant. Jesse is a strong industry leader and mentor within the company.”LEXINGTON , SC , UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kleinschmidt Associates, an engineering, regulatory, and environmental consulting firm, is pleased to announce that Jesse Waldrip, P.E., has been named Principal Consultant.
— Kelly Larimer, Chief Technical Officer.
Jesse has been with Kleinschmidt for twenty years and has more than 21 years of engineering experience. His experience has centered around the hydropower industry and includes the coordination and leadership of engineering design projects, feasibility studies, site inspections, and stakeholder consultation, particularly focused on providing effective fish passage at hydroelectric facilities. He has extensive engineering expertise in the conceptual layout, detailed design, construction, inspection, evaluation, and rehabilitation of fish passage and protection facilities. Jesse leads technical teams providing fish passage services related to nature-like fishways, fish elevators, pool-and-weir fishways, vertical slot fishways, baffled-chute fishways, trap and transport facilities, eel passage facilities, intake exclusion structures, and downstream fish passage facilities.
“We are very proud of Jesse’s accomplishments and advancement to Principal Consultant. Jesse is a strong industry leader and mentor within the company. As Principal Consultant, Jesse works to advance our fisheries engineering services across North America to improve conservation and operational outcomes in partnership with stakeholders and asset owners.” says Kelly Larimer, Chief Technical Officer with Kleinschmidt.
In addition to his extensive project work, Jesse also serves on the Kleinschmidt Board of Directors and is an active member of the American Fisheries Society Bioengineering Section. He regularly serves as moderator, panelist, and speaker at industry workshops, continuing education seminars, association meetings, and tradeshows related to hydropower and fisheries. He has a B.S. in Civil Engineering from Auburn University and is a licensed professional engineer in multiple states.
About Kleinschmidt
Kleinschmidt Associates performs engineering, regulatory and environmental consulting for North American energy companies and governmental agencies who strive to protect and enhance the natural environment without compromising performance. We work at the intersection of regulatory requirements, environmental science, and engineering solutions to achieve our client’s objectives.
For over half a century, Kleinschmidt has continually delivered new ideas that offer practical solutions to tough problems and sensitive issues. Our goal is to bring energy, water, and the environment into balance so future generations will thrive. For more information, visit www.kleinschmidtgroup.com.
