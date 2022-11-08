How to Inspire Nations to Become Great
Luisa Plancher writes a book to inspire nations on how to become greatYORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Luisa Mirella Plancher pens her emotions on how and why people need to make the nation great and strong in her book, "The Strength of the Nation". It was written intended to help President Donald Trump in making the United States of America strong and great and keeping it that way.
The author firmly believes that the perspective of God and Jesus is what people should see, because God has already visioned and planned everything. People have to trust God and trust the process. This allows people to use the same mindset as the ancient prophets and apply this to the nation to achieve greatness. The brilliance and wisdom of discovery, knowledge and understanding are not their own, but the spiritual forces above.
The Strength of the Nation was written to uplift the American people and serve as a reminder that the country was already great when it was founded and will only get better over time.
Vanessa Moonlight Book Reader was completely blown away after reading the book and said, "I found this reading to be intelligent and pleasantly challenging as well as well-written. The author uses clear language to explain her ideas, and that is what makes this work appealing for a wide variety of readers". She found the information on the pages interesting and discovered exciting new ideas that she kept thinking about long after the book was finished.
About Inks & Bindings:
Launching brilliant stars into the sweet spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.
Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.
JORELOU GABATO
Inks & Bindings
+1 714-352-4422
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other