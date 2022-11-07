STS Inks Releases New 500mL DTF White Cartridge
Adds Additional Ink Delivery Flexibility to the STS Direct-to-Film Printer Series
We’re excited to continuously bring to market new products that enhance the user experience of our advanced DTF printers”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STS Inks, a global leader in the wide format, industrial and household inkjet markets, announces the release of a 500mL DTF cartridge available in White. The new cartridge adds additional ink delivery flexibility to the STS Direct-to-Film printer series. Each 500mL cartridge provides a cost-effective, easy-to-install option for customers using the STS 628D, 628D-C and the new 724D DTF printers.
— Shahar Turgeman, Founder of STS Inks
The introduction of the new DTF cartridge follows the recent launch of the STS Inks robust DTF series printers last month. Built with advanced Direct-to-Film (DTF) printing capabilities, the company’s Japanese-made 1682D 64” DTF printer provides a staggered dual-head design that provides ultra-fast print speeds and is coupled with the STS 48” Automatic Shaker for increased workflows and processing speeds. STS also recently revealed the new features of the exclusive STS Inks XPD-724D coming in January 2023 which offers enhanced user-friendly operation and maintenance, high production and high quality output.
“We’re excited to continuously bring to market new products that enhance the user experience of our advanced DTF printers,” said Shahar Turgeman, who founded STS Inks in 1999. “The new 500mL DTF cartridge is just the latest example of our commitment to exceeding the expectations of our DTF printing customers.”
STS developed its DTF packages and programs for advanced, hassle-free performance with maximum speed and resolution. The company’s research and development team have built-in top components that set new standards for DTF printing. In addition, STS is known for its unparalleled service as well as its premium quality inks, powders and products, which are compatible with most major brands of large format printers. DTF Inks from STS Inks offer high color density, wide color gamut and outstanding color saturation, and are print head-safe with encapsulated resin + nano pigment. STS Inks are non-toxic and environmentally friendly, formulated for excellent performance and great wash fastness, with consistent color from batch-to-batch. Available in CMYK, white and other color options, STS Inks are manufactured in the USA and undergo rigorous testing.
About STS Inks
STS Inks® is the largest digital ink manufacturer in the United States and a global leader in the wide format, industrial and household inkjet ink market. STS Inks’ 50,000 square foot U.S. manufacturing facility is located in Boca Raton, Florida and handles the development, production, packaging and distribution of a huge variety of products, including premium quality inks compatible with most major brands of large format printers. STS Inks was founded by Shahar Turgeman in 1999, who was joined by his business partner Adam M. Shafran in 2009. The company has offices and manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Bulgaria and Colombia allowing for fast and easy delivery. For more information, please visit www.STSInks.com.
