Missouri Grown Opens Limited Sale of Holiday Gifts

JEFFERSON CITY —

Following two years of success, the Missouri Grown program will offer the much-anticipated holiday gift boxes for a third Christmas season. Each box is full of unique food and home products from small agribusinesses across the state.

“Missouri Grown gift boxes are a great way to celebrate the holiday season and share your state pride with friends and family around the country,” said Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn. “The nine featured products have been hand-picked from small businesses all around our state.”

Buyers can send a gift box directly to friends and family through the Missouri Grown purchasing platform at MissouriGrownUSA.com. Boxes are $50 each, plus shipping. For orders of 10 boxes or more, buyers should contact the Missouri Grown team directly to coordinate shipments. Buyers can also pick up boxes at the Department headquarters office in Jefferson City.

The 2022 Missouri Grown Holiday Gift Box includes:

Long Grain White Rice from Castor River Farms, Dexter, Mo.

Competition Meat Rub from Daniel's Bar-B-Q Sauces LLC, Greenwood, Mo.

Dryer Ball from Heartfelt Alpaca Creations, Columbia, Mo.

Beef Jerky Snack Stick from Kopp Farm to Table Beef, Gerald, Mo.

Ozark Sweet & Tangy Dill Pickles from Ozark Pickle Pantry, Camdenton, Mo.

Original BBQ Sauce from Show-Me Bar-B-Q Sauce, LLC, Rocheport, Mo.

Wood Fire Roasted Pistachios from Tastachios, Kirkwood, Mo.

Road Trip Fruit Spread from The Berry Nutty Farm, Independence, Mo.

Cherry Tobacco Bar Soap from Tunetti Natural Soap, Fair Play, Mo.

To learn more about the Missouri Grown USA and the products offered by the program’s 1,058 members, please visit www.MissouriGrownUSA.com.