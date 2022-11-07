Submit Release
Rehborg appointed vice president of AAMVA’s Region 3

BISMARCK, N.D. – Robin Rehborg, deputy director of driver safety at the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) has been named Vice President of the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA) Region 3 Board of Directors.

Rehborg was appointed last week during the Region 3 conference in Columbus, Ohio. Region 3 includes Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Manitoba, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. She previously served as the board’s secretary.

In September, Rehborg was also elected as a director on the AAMVA board which is made up of officials from across the United States and Canada. AAMVA is committed to enhancing safety and security through motor vehicle administration and law enforcement.

In this role, she will assist the Board of Directors in representing members interests while fulfilling their fiduciary and strategic governance duties, promoting driver and vehicle safety, and ensuring secure identities.

"It is an honor to represent the state of North Dakota on a national level,” said Rehborg. “Being involved in associations such as AAMVA benefits NDDOT and the state by staying current with regulations and initiatives, learning best practices, and research and implementation of innovative solutions to keep our citizens safe and save lives."

Rehborg also currently serves on AAMVA’s Finance, Investment and Audit Committee.

MEDIA CONTACT: 

David Finley
drfinley@nd.gov
701.328.444

