Gordon McKernan Honors Louisiana Veterans with Free Pizza
McKernan teams with Lit Pizza to give a free pizza to 280 Louisiana veterans on Veteran’s Day.LA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To commemorate and honor those that have served in the military, Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan has partnered with Lit Pizza to give away free pizzas to the first 20 veterans at every Lit Pizza location in Louisiana.
Veterans Day is a nationwide, annual celebration that exists to honor those who have sacrificed their lives to protect our country. In recognizing the importance of celebrating those who have served in the military, McKernan is giving away 280 pizzas on Veterans Day.
The Veterans Day giveaway will take place all day on Friday, November 11, while supplies last. Each of the 14 Lit Pizza locations across the state of Louisiana will give a free pizza card to the first 20 veterans who mention McKernan's Veterans Day initiative and share which branch of the military they served in.
McKernan hopes that his gesture will show Louisiana veterans how much he appreciates their sacrifices and commitment to protecting the United States.
Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is located at 5656 Hilton Ave., Baton Rouge, LA 70808, and has offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Monroe, Shreveport and Zachary. For questions and inquiries, call (985) 888-8888 or visit the website for more information.
Emily Gaffney
Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys
+1 225-228-2910
email us here