City of Deerfield Beach, Florida, Trades Manual Processes for OpenGov Government Budgeting Software
Using Excel for budgets and Word for budget books wasn’t cutting it in Deerfield Beach, FL. The answer: modernizing with OpenGov government budgeting software.FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When the new Budget Manager in Deerfield Beach, FL, decided she needed to replace her manual process with government budgeting software, she turned to a familiar partner: OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for our cities.
Named for an abundance of deer that once inhabited the area, Deerfield Beach is located just south of Boca Raton on the Atlantic coast. The City has been an OpenGov Reporting & Transparency partner, so when the Budget Manager decided she needed a change, she agreed to an OpenGov Budgeting & Planning demo. After using Excel to budget and Word to develop a budget book, the Budget Manager and the Chief Financial Officer were so impressed with the demo, they decided to move forward with the partnership, a decision the City Manager fully supported.
With OpenGov Budgeting & Planning, the budgeting team is likely to spend 50% less time developing the budget. That’s thanks to OpenGov’s full-featured, cloud-based budgeting software that invites staff across departments to collaborate within the online portal. What’s more, the team will be able to develop financial projections and conduct scenario analysis, allowing them to be more strategic and forward-thinking. The easy-to-use online workspace will enable City staff to collaborate, edit, and publish a budget book—online, in print, or both—without tedious Word updates and potential errors. As a single source of truth, the budget book will provide City leaders and taxpayers with visibility into how dollars are being spent.
The City of Deerfield Beach joins more than 1,600 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, counties, and state agencies. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,600 agencies across the U.S. and is built exclusively for the unique budgeting, procurement, asset management, and citizen services needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient and enables best-in-class communication with stakeholders and community.
