NEW VILI LED Commercial Post Lights - Selectable Watts & Kelvin

New LED commercial post light that features selectable watts and selectable Kelvin

Selectable wattage and selectable Kelvin in a classic style LED post light luminaire is a game changer for customers everywhere”
— Steven Rothschild

WORCESTER, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures today announced the introduction of a new LED commercial post light that features selectable watts and selectable Kelvin. VILI is a classic style LED post top light fixture that would fit in locations from Victorian England to New England and any American city or town. Being selectable, the watts used can be changed in the field with a simple flick of a switch on the post light. The selectable wattage is 40w, 60w and 80w, which at 130 lumens per watt emits 5,200 lumens, 7,800 lumens, or 10,400 lumens respectively at 5000K. The Kelvin is also selectable and can be changed in the field. Selections include 3000K, 4000K and 5000k, which can be changed with the flick of a switch.

“Selectable wattage and selectable Kelvin in a classic style post light luminaire is a game changer for customers everywhere,” said Access Fixtures CEO, Steven Rothschild. “While our lighting engineers can determine how much light is emitted and the way the light is distributed, in many situations where lights are being replaced, the customer purchases the new fixtures based on specifications instead of computer modeled results. With selectable wattage and selectable Kelvin, if the customer wants more light, less light or a different Kelvin, the change can be made by flicking switches.”

The new VILI checks all the boxes when it comes to replacement commercial post light fixtures, as it has LED reliability and no maintenance and emits all light down and out. It can be made bright, brighter, or brightest. The Kelvin can be switch too, to match the existing light in the area or to establish the desired ambiance. VILI is designed with Type V optics and to be mounted at heights between 10 and 20 feet. VILI comes standard in a classic black durable powdercoat finish, has a shatterproof polycarbonate diffuser lens, and is IP65 rated for wet locations. For additional information on VILI LED commercial post lights, contact and Access Fixtures lighting specialist.


About Access Fixtures
Access Fixtures is your factory-direct source for commercial, industrial, hospitality and sports high-performance lighting solutions. With custom manufacturing capabilities, Access Fixtures builds durable, long-life LED luminaires for general lighting applications and specialty markets including transportation, freight terminals, sports fields and arenas, clean rooms, power plants, warehouses, and manufacturing facilities. Luminaire types include wall packs, area lights, bollard lights, sports lights, post top and high bays. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at www.AccessFixtures.com

Steven Rothschild
Access Fixtures
+1 5083404192
