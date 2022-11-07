City of Hollywood, Florida, Opts for OpenGov’s User-friendly eProcurement Software

Hollywood, FL, needed an easy-to-use, end-to-end eProcurement software that could check off all their must-haves. See why OpenGov stood out of the crowd.

FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- After searching for a user-friendly, end-to-end procurement solution, leaders from the City of Hollywood, FL, decided to partner with OpenGov , the leader in modern cloud software for our cities and counties, on eProcurement software.Located between Miami and Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood is known for its one-of-a-kind beach boardwalk. The City chose OpenGov Procurement after officials there searched for a complete solution that could not only post solicitations but also handle evaluations and contract management. The Chief Procurement Officer found OpenGov Procurement to be the perfect fit for its ease of use and robust capabilities.Using OpenGov Procurement’s guided workflows and intelligent boilerplates, staff will easily develop solicitations in record time. Once they receive vendor submissions, they can centralize evaluation committee management through the OpenGov Procurement portal, which supports both lump-sum and line-item rewarding. The solution also leverages bid tabulations and side-by-side scoring managements, as well as provides insights on score sheets and award summaries. Staff also will enjoy paperless contract management. By tracking milestones and setting alerts for upcoming deadlines, staff can remain compliant and never miss another deadline.The City of Hollywood joins more than 1,600 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, counties, and state agencies. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,600 agencies across the U.S. and is built exclusively for the unique budgeting, procurement, asset management, and citizen services needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient and enables best-in-class communication with stakeholders and community.