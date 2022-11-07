Maryland State Police IMPACT For November 2022

November 7, 2022

(PIKESVILLE, MD) — The November 2022 Maryland State Police IMPACT Update is now available. Articles in this edition include:

MSP Gathers With Community For Faith & Blue Events Across Maryland;

Trooper Honored For Saving Tow Truck Operator;

State’s DNA Database Records 10,000th Hit;

Aviation Crew Rescues Injured Hunter;

MSP Making A Difference In Maryland;

PHOTOS: Kickball Tourney Supports SOMD;

Troopers, Communities Celebrate Halloween;

Still Time To See 2022 Black History Month Display;

Chance To Donate To New MSP Exhibit;

2022 Maryland Charity Campaign Continues

To read the latest edition of the Maryland State Police IMPACT Update, click on: IMPACT November 2022.