Crumbl Cookies Launches “Taste Weekly Subscription” Service
LINDON, UTAH, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crumbl-crazed customers can now subscribe and “save dough” with Crumbl’s new “Taste Weekly Subscription” feature. The subscription service, with weekly and monthly options, can save customers up to 10% while making cookie delivery and pickup more convenient than ever before.
Subscriptions can be scheduled on a weekly or monthly basis. On the weeks of scheduled delivery or pickup, customers can select what flavors they’d like from that weekly lineup. They will receive a Crumbl App notification or an SMS reminder and email (if that information has been added to a profile) on Sunday evenings after the flavors are announced for the week.
There is no additional cost for customers to enroll in the subscription service and subscribers can save up to 10% with a weekly subscription and 5% with a monthly subscription. Subscriptions are only available through the Crumbl App and are not currently available for nationwide shipping or curbside.
Cookies are delivered and dropped off at the same location each week/month, but customers can change that information, as well as pause their subscription, in the App settings.. Visit the subscriptions landing page here for more information.
How it Works:
-Download and open the Crumbl App
-Select Order
-Select Taste Weekly Subscription
-Follow the simple instructions and Place Order!
ABOUT CRUMBL
Crumbl Cookies' mission is to bring friends and family together over a box of the best cookies in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just five years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to a booming franchise with almost 600 locations in 40+ states. Its rotating menu offers new flavors every week while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes. Crumbl is open from 8 am - 10 pm on weekdays, 8 am - 12 am Fridays and Saturdays and is closed Sundays. Visit Crumbl online at crumblcookies.com, on social media (@crumblcookies), or at any of its nationwide locations.
###
Kadee Jo Jones
