ResProp Management Welcomes Trailside Apartments in San Antonio, TX to their Portfolio

Residents get to enjoy a sparkling pool and other amenities! Here's an interior shot from one of the spacious units available at Trailside.

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ResProp Management has been selected by Texsun Holdings to manage Trailside Apartments, a centrally located apartment complex in the cultural and growing city of San Antonio, TX. Trailside Apartments, built in 2002, is nestled in the northwestern area of San Antonio. The property comprises 240 apartment homes spread across 8 unique floor plans. The property offers residents both one bedroom and two bedroom options with an average size of 793 square feet.

Life at Trailside Apartments includes renovated units and various amenities. Residents get to enjoy a sparkling pool, clubhouse for events, fitness center, and nature trails! With convenient access to State Route 16 & I-10, residents can take advantage of the ample shopping, dining, events, bars, and much more throughout the surrounding area. For those looking to spend their free time outdoors, nearby parks and trailheads within 2 miles of the property provide residents with unlimited access to hiking, biking and sightseeing.

With the recent addition of Trailside Apartments, ResProp Management now operates over 11,000 units across Florida, Texas, and South Carolina.

"The beginning of our partnership with Texsun Holdings through its acquisition of Trailside Apartments reaffirms the great value that our company provides owners," says Steven Rea. "We are looking forward to making even more physical improvements to the community and delivering our premier service to residents. We thank Texsun Holdings for their partnership and trust and look forward to building this well-aligned relationship."

About ResProp Management:

Since 2010, ResProp has managed over 18,000 apartment homes throughout Florida, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, and Alabama. ResProp aims to be the premier service provider to property owners and residents of residential real estate. Headquartered in Austin (TX), the company provides expert in-house consulting in a variety of key marketing arenas, including property acquisition and management, business development, asset management, financing, and construction management.

About Texsun Holdings:

Texsun Holdings, headquartered in Dallas (TX), is a real estate private equity firm offering commercial real estate solutions for both retail and institutional investors. Texsun Holdings focuses on seeking out undercapitalized and/or underappreciated assets with unique characteristics across the state of Texas.