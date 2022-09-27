ATX Acquisitions Acquires Mueller Crossing, Hires ResProp Management for Property Management in Austin, TX

Residents get to enjoy a refreshing pool in the heart of the property! One of the beautifully updated kitchen layouts at Mueller Crossing.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

ResProp Management has been selected by ATX Acquisitions to manage Mueller Crossing, a garden style apartment complex located in the thriving and unique city of Austin, TX. Mueller Crossing, built in 1969, is nestled specifically in the East Austin area where exponential growth has been occurring nonstop over the years. The property is composed of 62 units and offers studio, one bedroom, two bedroom, and three bedroom options with an average square footage of 973 sq ft.

Life at Mueller Crossing includes full renovations over the past two years that makes it a valuable option for those looking for the Mueller lifestyle. Residents get to enjoy a sparkling pool, outdoor community space, a dog park and gardens! The newly renovated property is located in close proximity to major highways; I-35, 183 Toll, and 290. With Mueller Crossing’s convenient access to these highways, residents can enjoy an ample amount of options in regards to shopping, dining, events, bars, and much more. Families can take advantage of being within 2 miles of the Mary Elizabeth Branch Park, Thinkery museum, Farmer’s market, and so on.

With the recent addition of Mueller Crossing to their impressive portfolio, ResProp Management now manages around 11,000 units across Florida, Texas, and South Carolina.

Mueller Crossing serves over 150 residents. "The beginning of our partnership with ATX Acquisitions through its acquisition of Mueller Crossing reconfirms the great value that our company provides owners," says Steven Rhea. "We are looking forward to making even more physical improvements to the community and delivering our premier service to residents. We thank ATX Acquisitions for their partnership and trust and look forward to building this well-aligned relationship."

About ResProp Management:

Since 2010, ResProp has managed over 18,000 apartment homes throughout Florida, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, and Alabama. ResProp aims to be the premier service provider to property owners and residents of residential real estate. Headquartered in Austin (TX), the company provides expert in-house consulting in a variety of key marketing arenas, including property acquisition and management, business development, asset management, financing, and construction management.

About ATX Acquisitions:

ATX Acquisitions was founded in 2021 by the owner of Avesta Real Estate Holdings, LLC (also known as InvestRes) and key members of InvestRes’ Investment Committee to pursue long-term hold, opportunistic, real estate investments. ATX Acquisitions specializes in the acquisition and asset management of properties that are well positioned to benefit from three key marketing forces: technological innovation, high growth markets, high and persistent inflation.

