ResProp Management to Oversee Newly Built Apartment Community

This rendering showcases the extravagant pool area for residents to soon enjoy. This rendering highlights the club house entertainment area for residents to soon enjoy. This rendering captures the modern gym area that residents will soon be utilizing.

Skyline Prairie Homes, a 230-unit, full-service residential complex, will be managed in Fort Worth by ResProp Management

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ResProp, a leading tech-focused property management firm based in Austin, Texas, announced Skyline Prairie Homes to be their newest portfolio addition. The Skyline Prairie Homes property is strategically built within a walking distance of Fort Worth’s historic Lasater Park and Highway 287.

Skyline Prairie Homes was recently built, offering modern interior design with premium finishes and an impressive selection of amenities for residents. The apartment community includes an extensive, two-story clubhouse with a social lounge, pool tables, games, and TV for residents to enjoy. The pool sits next to the grilling stations, fire pits, and outdoor game space. Additionally, the complex offers conference rooms and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Skyline Prairie Homes is a pet friendly community with a dog spa and dog park, for furry neighbors to explore.

"Skyline Prairie Homes represents two incredible milestones for the team here at ResPro,” explained Steven Rea, Director of Business Development at ResProp. “It is both our first, of soon to be many, properties in Fort Worth and also our initial foray into the rapidly expanding Build to Rent genre of homes."

One of the biggest perks of Skyline Prairie Homes is its balance between city and serene living. Located near AllianceTexas and just minutes from downtown Fort Worth, Skyline Prairie Homes offers a quick trip to Fort Worth’s premier shopping, dining, and entertainment destinations downtown. Skyline Prairie unlocks the perfect combination of vibrant city life while giving full access to relaxed and laid-back living.

“We’re excited to showcase what sets the team at ResProp apart as Skyline Prairie Homes prepare to open its doors to its first residents later this year,” announced Steven.

About ResProp Management:

ResProp is currently headquartered in Austin, TX. The company is known for its respectable reputation in excellent third-party management company services. ResProp hires and retains first-class talent, managed by in-the-know professionals across eight markets throughout Florida and Texas. ResProp successfully manages over 11,000 units with years of acquisition, business development, financial asset, marketing, and construction management experience.



Since 2010, ResProp has managed over 18,000 apartment homes throughout Florida, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, and Alabama. ResProp aims to be the premier service provider to property owners and residents of residential real estate. The company provides expert in-house consulting in a variety of key marketing arenas, including property acquisition and management, business development, asset management, financing, and construction management. For more information, visit https://www.respropmanagement.com.