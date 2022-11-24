JENILEE WIRTZ TO BE FEATURED IN TRUDY JACOBSON'S NEW SERIES HIGHLIGHTING POWERFUL AND INSPIRING WOMEN ACROSS AMERICA
“Great American Women” Series To Honor and Empower Great Women Doing Great Things In AmericaCLINTON, CT, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Giving women the confidence to start a business is what the new web series, Great American Women, is all about.
Jenilee Wirtz grew up boating with her family and realized that day boating could be a great business opportunity.
Jenilee started Carefree Boat Club in Clinton, CT so families can simply enjoy the water and their time together instead of everything else that comes with owning a boat, like fuel and maintenance.
Starting the business hasn’t been without challenges, however.
“I run two businesses in male dominated industries. As women, we’re constantly getting pushed down….but it’s about standing up and it’s about saying ‘I can do this, I am doing this.’”
She says one of the most rewarding parts of her job is giving women confidence to move forward with their passion.
“When we are able to train a female captain…it’s one of the most empowering feelings ever. We are making women captains, and I couldn’t be more proud.”
Her advice for aspiring women entrepreneurs is to just go for it and don’t be scared.
“You’ve got to go for it and entertain it. It’s ok if you fail, but go for it.”
Trudy Jacobson is proud to sponsor a new series called Great American Women, which showcases stories of inspiring and ambitious female philanthropists and entrepreneurs.
“I’m so grateful for my opportunities along the way. Now I want to play a major role in sharing the stories of other Great American Women.”
The women featured are business owners and leaders in their field who have great information and motivational stories to share.
“There are women who deserve to be recognized for what they’ve accomplished in life.”
The series also talks about the trials and tribulations the women have endured, and how
hard work and their determination keep them going no matter what obstacles are thrown their way.
Trudy is familiar with adversity and has learned the importance of overcoming challenges. Early in her career she began working in the trucking business.
Being in a male-dominated business, she experienced discrimination but went on to become a very successful truck driver, worked up to management and alongside her husband, started a trucking company.
Her entrepreneurial accomplishments is what earned her the nickname “Lady Trucker”.
While experiencing her success, she had the misfortune of encountering a woman whom she thought was a friend, and whom she hired to help her with her public relations.
Over the course of 13 months, Trudy began to think something wasn’t right and realized she was being conned out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Never one to let adversity keep her down, she decided to move forward and make something good out of something bad.
“The main reason I’ve been successful is because I never make or accept excuses.”
She knows it’s important to celebrate success and not let problems get in the way of achieving dreams.
