Today is the Last Day to Return an Absentee Ballot by Hand

Monday, November 7, 2022—MONTGOMERY, AL— The absentee voting period for the November 8th General Election began on September 14, 2022.

Ahead of the November 8th Election, Secretary Merrill would like to remind Alabama voters that today is the last day that the Absentee Election Manager can receive an absentee ballot by hand for the General Election; however, the Absentee Election Manager may still receive absentee ballots by mail until noon on Election Day.

Absentee ballot applications can be downloaded online or requested by visiting the local Absentee Election Manager’s office.

Important absentee voting deadlines are listed below:

November 7, 2022: The last day an absentee ballot returned by hand can be received by the Absentee Election Manager.

November 8, 2022: Absentee ballots returned by mail must be received by the Absentee Election Manager no later than noon today.

Voters who are eligible to vote pursuant to the Uniformed and Overseas Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA) will have until November 8, 2022 to postmark an absentee ballot.

If you have any questions or concerns, contact the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at 334-242-7210.

