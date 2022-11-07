Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,247 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 290,576 in the last 365 days.

Record Breaking $1.9 Billion Powerball Jackpot Draws Tonight

Jumping jackpots: Mega Millions hits $154 million; Mississippi Match 5 reaches $250,000

JACKSON, MISS. – The largest Powerball® jackpot since the inception of the game reaches an estimated $1.9 billion for tonight’s drawing with an estimated cash value of $929.1 million.

This unprecedented jackpot will be the 41st Powerball drawing since the jackpot was last won on Aug. 3 in Pennsylvania.The jackpot will grow until at least one ticket matches all five numbers and the Powerball number.

Mississippi Lottery Corporation President Jeff Hewitt reminds players it only takes one ticket to win.

“It is very easy to get caught up in the excitement of such an incredible jackpot,” said Hewitt. “It’s very important to remember to play responsibly.”

Coverage of all possible combinations was estimated at 61.5% in the Saturday, Nov. 5, drawing. The Powerball numbers drawn on Saturday were 28-45-53-56-69, with a Powerball of 20. The Powerplay was 3.

Despite no jackpot winner from the drawing on Saturday, one Mississippi Lottery player won $50,000 by matching four out of five white balls and the Powerball. The winning ticket was purchased from Lee International Market on Division Street in Biloxi. The player did not select the Powerplay option, which was 3. Doing so would have tripled their win to $150,000.

Remember, there are nine different ways to win playing both Powerball and Mega Millions®. Spending the extra dollar to purchase the Power Play or Megaplier options can multiply non-jackpot winnings.

The Mega Millionsjackpot for tomorrow, Nov. 8, is an estimated $154 million, with an estimated cash value of $74.7 million; the Tuesday jackpot for the Mississippi Match 5 is an estimated $250,000.

$uper $anta

The latest promotion from The Mississippi Lottery launched Nov. 1, and runs through Dec. 27. The first drawing occurred today and resulted in winners from Moss Point, Hattiesburg and McComb. First-place prize winners in each drawing will win $10,000; second-place prize winners will receive $3,000; and third-place prize winners get $1,000.

The second drawing occurs Nov. 14. The final drawing will be held Dec. 27, 2022. Winners are contacted via certified mail.

Mississippi Lottery Insiders will receive a special link to the entry form by email. Just sign up to become a Mississippi Lottery Insider by clicking here to receive the special entry forms each week.

###

You just read:

Record Breaking $1.9 Billion Powerball Jackpot Draws Tonight

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.