New York Allstate Agent Named “Realtor Affiliate of the Year” by Long Island Board of REALTORS®

LIDOS BEACH, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York Allstate Agent and agency owner Christina Shaw has been named REALTOR® Affiliate of the Year by the Long Island Board of REALTORS® (LIBOR).

Shaw, an insurance expert with more than 20 years of experience, started The Christina Shaw Allstate Agency in 2009, providing the Long Island community and the boroughs with top home, personal property, flood, and auto insurance coverage.

She and her team are also active in the community, regularly volunteering and raising funds for organizations like the Island Harvest Food Bank.

Shaw was named among an impressive list of REALTORS® serving the Long Island community. As an affiliate, Shaw works with many of these realtors in ensuring home buyers are getting top-notch coverage to protect their new homes.

“This award confirms and reminds me why my agency is so fortunate to serve the real estate community here on Long Island and the boroughs. Our goal is always to improve the lives of REALTORS®, either personally or professionally by working with our agency,” said Shaw.

For more information about Shaw and her agency’s work, visit www.imwithshaw.com.

