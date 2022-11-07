Clean Eatz Kitchen Partners with Greensboro Swarm for Player Nutrition
EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean Eatz Kitchen recently entered into a new sponsorship agreement with the Greensboro Swarm. A total of 17 NBA G League franchises have entered a sponsorship agreement with Clean Eatz Kitchen to provide their personnel with healthy meals throughout the upcoming G League Season.
“We’re very excited about this new relationship with the Swarm, it’s our first sponsorship at the professional sports level and we're thrilled Greensboro recognizes the value that Clean Eatz Kitchen can bring to the organization,” says CEO, Jason Nista.
Clean Eatz Kitchen will be providing the Greensboro Swarm with healthy meals and snacks throughout the season to help the teams supplement their nutrition for players and staff. “Blending my past experience as a Sports Dietitian within the NBA G-League and my current position as a consulting Sports Dietitian for Clean Eatz, gave me the perfect opportunity to help lead a collaboration aimed at complementing the performance nutrition resources available to these athletes” adds Clean Eatz Kitchen Dietitian, Crystal Zabka-Belsy.
“We are excited to partner with Clean Eatz during the 2022-23 season. Our players and staff look forward to having a variety of healthy food options through the grind of our season”, said Team President, Steve Swetoha.
About the Greensboro Swarm
The Greensboro Swarm are the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets. The Swarm play their home games at the Novant Health Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, an intimate facility where fans can get an up-close look at future NBA stars. Season Ticket Memberships and Mini Plans for the 2022-23 season are on sale now. Starting as low as $8 per game, memberships include some of the best benefits in the NBA G League. For more information, visit gsoswarm.com or call 336-907-3600. Also follow the Swarm on Twitter (@greensboroswarm), Facebook (/greensboroswarm) or Instagram (@greensboroswarm).
About Clean Eatz Kitchen
Clean Eatz Kitchen (www.cleaneatzkitchen.com), headquartered in Wilmington, NC, is a market-leader in ready-to-eat meal plans sold DTC and through traditional brick-and-mortar Clean Eatz locations. Clean Eatz has a brick-and-mortar location in Greensboro. Clean Eatz meals focus on a healthy balance of fats, carbs, and protein at a price point everyone can afford.
Chelsea Schneiders
“We’re very excited about this new relationship with the Swarm, it’s our first sponsorship at the professional sports level and we're thrilled Greensboro recognizes the value that Clean Eatz Kitchen can bring to the organization,” says CEO, Jason Nista.
Clean Eatz Kitchen will be providing the Greensboro Swarm with healthy meals and snacks throughout the season to help the teams supplement their nutrition for players and staff. “Blending my past experience as a Sports Dietitian within the NBA G-League and my current position as a consulting Sports Dietitian for Clean Eatz, gave me the perfect opportunity to help lead a collaboration aimed at complementing the performance nutrition resources available to these athletes” adds Clean Eatz Kitchen Dietitian, Crystal Zabka-Belsy.
“We are excited to partner with Clean Eatz during the 2022-23 season. Our players and staff look forward to having a variety of healthy food options through the grind of our season”, said Team President, Steve Swetoha.
About the Greensboro Swarm
The Greensboro Swarm are the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets. The Swarm play their home games at the Novant Health Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, an intimate facility where fans can get an up-close look at future NBA stars. Season Ticket Memberships and Mini Plans for the 2022-23 season are on sale now. Starting as low as $8 per game, memberships include some of the best benefits in the NBA G League. For more information, visit gsoswarm.com or call 336-907-3600. Also follow the Swarm on Twitter (@greensboroswarm), Facebook (/greensboroswarm) or Instagram (@greensboroswarm).
About Clean Eatz Kitchen
Clean Eatz Kitchen (www.cleaneatzkitchen.com), headquartered in Wilmington, NC, is a market-leader in ready-to-eat meal plans sold DTC and through traditional brick-and-mortar Clean Eatz locations. Clean Eatz has a brick-and-mortar location in Greensboro. Clean Eatz meals focus on a healthy balance of fats, carbs, and protein at a price point everyone can afford.
Chelsea Schneiders
CE Kitchen Inc
email us here