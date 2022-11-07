Submit Release
Condolence Letter from Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan on Severe Tropical Storm Nalgae in the Philippines

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan has written to Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Philippines Enrique A. Manalo to extend condolences over the casualties and destruction caused by Severe Tropical Storm Nalgae. Minister Balakrishnan conveyed Singapore’s offer to assist the Philippines in the ongoing relief efforts. The letter is appended.

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

7 NOVEMBER 2022

Letter from Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan to Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Philippines Enrique A. Manalo

 

 

7 November 2022

 

 

Honourable Enrique A. Manalo

Secretary of Foreign Affairs

Republic of the Philippines

 

 

Dear Secretary Manalo,

 

 

I was saddened to hear about the destruction and casualties caused by Severe Tropical Storm Nalgae in the Philippines.

 

 

Please accept my deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of the victims and affected communities. Our thoughts are with the people of the Philippines during this difficult time. Singapore stands ready to provide assistance to the Philippines where we can. 

 

 

 

Yours Sincerely,

 

 

 

DR VIVIAN BALAKRISHNAN


