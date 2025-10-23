Opening Address by Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan at the Singapore International Cyber Week, 23 October 2025

1 Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us here this morning.

It’s a pleasure for me to be here. I believe this is the fourth day of the SICW.

2 Cyberspace has become a borderless fabric that enables us to observe,

to communicate, to mobilise, and to transact at scale and at a speed which is

unprecedented. If you think about what happened on the streets around

Singapore two weeks ago, we had the F1 race. Many people think of driving

quickly as requiring a powerful engine. But I would add that there are other

elements that are essential. You also need good brakes if you’re going to drive

quickly. You need a driver with quick reflexes. And another element which is

often underestimated in order to drive safely on the road or on the high seas or

to fly in the air- you need a highway code. You need rules of the road to avoid

collisions, to ensure safety and for us to conduct all the essential activities.

3 Cybersecurity, in a sense, represents the brakes. It also, through its

normative processes which this conference includes, is also a means for us to

generate the norms, the rules, the codes needed for these activities to be

conducted effectively and safely.

4 I just want to make three quick points this morning. First point is that

cybersecurity has become yet another domain of the global commons. The

global commons refer to areas which by definition are beyond borders; by

definition, issues and problems which are beyond the aegis of a single actor or

single state to control or to deal with. And examples in history include, for

instance, pandemics, climate change, social and political movements and

developments in response to industrial revolutions. For instance, the welfare

state; social security. And in a sense, because we are now in a technological age,

this is yet another arena where the global commons and cybersecurity is one key

burning issue. So that’s the first point. It is an issue of the global commons.

5 The second point is that we need a multilateral approach. And since

the United Nations in essence reflects the apex multilateral body, it is essential

that we recognise that there is a role for the UN which is still the only

organisation that encompasses all state actors and increasingly also non-

governmental organisations. And also a voice and a forum for civic discourse

and for non-government organisations reflecting views from the broad spectrum

of society.

6 Singapore is very proud of the fact that our Permanent Representative

to the UN Mr Burhan Gafoor chaired the Open-Ended Working Group over the

last four to five years. It’s amazing that even in these fractured times, the

OEWG was able to land agreement by consensus. If you think about it, to

achieve this at a time like what we are currently experiencing on global affairs

is a major achievement. The agreements included developing a Global Points of

Contact Directory, which serves essentially as an emergency hotline system in

the event of urgent ICT incidents. They were also able to adopt eight Global

Confidence-Building Measures to enhance mutual transparency, understanding

and ultimately build a level of confidence that enables interoperability. Most

importantly, we also agreed to establish the UN Global Mechanism on ICTs

Security, which will continue our collective norm-building efforts in this

domain.

7 My third point is that recognising that this is an issue of the global

commons, recognising the role of the UN is essential but not sufficient because

we know that when problems arise, the states and the stakeholders who will be

most at risk will be by definition those who are less equipped, with less

infrastructure, with less capacity to deal with emergencies and problems as and

when they arise. And that’s why my third point is the essential need for capacity

building.

8 After all, cybersecurity is only as strong as its weakest link, and

especially for small and developing states, the stakes are particularly high as

these emerging platform technologies threaten to widen the digital divide,

increase vulnerabilities, and it is essential for small states to have access to

capacity building programmes and that they have a voice on global fora on

developing digital governance, building cyber resilience against malicious

actors and access to the tools to effectively navigate digital transformation. In a

sense, it's the old analogy of “a chain is only as strong as its weakest link”, and

it is in our collective interest to enhance the capacity of everyone and in

particular, focus on the most vulnerable.

9 Earlier this week, we announced the renewal of our UN Singapore

Cyber Programme, which is organised in collaboration with the UN Office of

Disarmament Affairs. The UN Singapore Cyber Fellowship has benefited 140

participants from 97 countries since its inception in 2022, and I hope that this

will be the first of many capacity building programmes.

10 In February 2024, ASEAN member states agreed to establish the

ASEAN Regional Computer Emergency Response Team, which will be funded

and hosted by Singapore. It will enhance our collective ability to respond to

cyber threats by coordinating the cybersecurity incident responses across all

ASEAN member states. And these are practical measures to manage cyber

incidents, and we hope it will also foster broader regional stability and in turn,

turbocharge the economic and social contributions of these technologies in all

ASEAN societies.

11 Looking ahead, the accelerating advances in AI, quantum computing

and the Internet of Things will continue to dramatically reshape our landscape,

and our governance frameworks must adapt. They must take a prospective view,

and they must be capable of addressing today's threats and tomorrow's

uncertainties. The frameworks we build today can mitigate the risks, can

promote cyberspace as a catalyst for human advancement and dignity, but these

frameworks can only deliver lasting security when matched with political will

and operational capability.

12 Singapore remains steadfast in our belief that international

cooperation grounded in international law and guided by shared emerging

norms offers the most practical path forward. We commit to working closely

with all our international partners and stakeholders to advance these policy

discussions, governance frameworks and practical solutions that will preserve

international peace and security in cyberspace.

13 I look forward to the discussions and I hope we’ll have some robust

set of questions to follow in the session. Thank you all very much.

