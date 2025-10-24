Official Visit to Singapore by Premier of the State Council of The People's Republic of China Li Qiang, 25 to 26 October

Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China Li Qiang will make an Official Visit to Singapore from 25 to 26 October 2025 at the invitation of Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong. This will be Premier Li’s first Official Visit to Singapore. Together with Prime Minister Wong’s Official Visit to China in June this year, this exchange of Official Visits celebrates the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Singapore and China in 2025, and reflects our excellent bilateral ties.

On 25 October, Premier Li will receive a ceremonial welcome and have a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Wong. Both leaders will witness the exchange of bilateral Memoranda of Understanding and agreements in areas such as green development, digital economy, as well as training and development. Prime Minister Wong will host an Official Dinner in honour of Premier Li.

On 26 October, Premier Li will call on Acting President Eddie Teo. Premier Li will engage Singapore and Chinese business leaders at the Singapore-China Business Roundtable hosted by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

24 OCTOBER 2025