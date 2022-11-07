Veterans Day Discounts and Offers

To show their appreciation, many businesses here in Utah are offering discounts, free meals or other deals to Veterans. We are grateful for their generosity and hope Veterans will take advantage and enjoy the offers below.

List provided by the Utah Chapter of the Association of the United States Army.

7-Eleven – November 11, 2022 Get a free Quarter-Pound Big Bite 100% all-beef hot dog on Veterans Day. Available in-store and via delivery through the 7NOW app. Download the app and sign in or register.

Applebee’s – November 11, 2022 Veterans and active-duty military can select a free meal from a limited menu on Veterans Day. Proof of service required.

Buffalo Wild Wings Free Wings – November 11, 2022 All day on Veterans Day, Veterans and active-duty military who dine in or call for takeout at their local B-Dubs can receive a free order of boneless wings and a side of fries. At participating U.S. locations only.

Chili’s Grill & Bar – November 11, 2022 All Veterans and active-duty military personnel can choose a complimentary meal from a select menu on Veterans Day.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store – military family appreciation month-Nov 11, 2022. During military family appreciation month, Cracker Barrel will offer in-store specials on Veterans Day for Veterans and promotions throughout November to support military families in partnership with Operation Homefront. On Veterans Day, Veterans can receive a free slice of double fudge Coca-Cola cake with their meal.

Denny’s – November 11, 2022 On November 11, Denny’s offering any Veterans or active-duty military with valid ID a free Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfast from 5 a.m. until noon.

Duck Donuts – November 11, 2022 All Veterans and active-duty service members with IDs can get a free doughnut on Veterans Day at participating Duck Donuts locations.

Dunkin’ Donuts – November 11, 2022 On Veterans Day, Veterans and active-duty military can enjoy a free donut at Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants nationwide, no purchase necessary.

Einstein Bros. Bagels – November 11, 2022 On Veterans Day, Veterans and active-duty military get a free hot or iced medium coffee.

Famous Dave’s – November 11, 2022 On Veterans Day, all former and current military personnel will receive a free Georgia chopped pork sandwich plus a side. Dine-in or to go.

Golden Corral – November 14, 2022 Military Appreciation Night will be held on Monday, November 14 from 5pm – close. Golden Corral will once again be honoring our military heroes with a free “thank you” meal.

Hooters – November 11, 2022 On Friday, November 11, all Veterans with military ID or proof of service and purchase a beverage at any participating Hooters location nationwide, will receive a free entrée from a special Hooters Veterans Day Menu (available for dine-in only).

IHOP – November 11, 2022 Veterans and active-duty military can get free Red, White and Blueberry pancakes at any IHOP on November 11. This offer is only valid if you dine in with proof of service.

Ikea – November 11, 2022 Enjoy a free meal at Ikea on Veterans Day. Military ID required.

Macaroni Grill – November 11, 2022 This Veterans Day, all Veterans and active military receive a free mom’s ricotta meatballs + spaghetti with military ID.

Olive Garden – November 11, 2022 This Veterans Day, Olive Garden is offering Veterans and active-duty service members a free entree from a special menu. All entrees include Olive Garden’s famous breadsticks and choice of soup or salad.

Outback Steakhouse – November 11, 2022 This Veterans Day, all military Veterans and active service members can enjoy a free bloomin’ onion and Coca-Cola.

Pizza Inn – November 11, 2022 Participating Pizza Inn locations offer free buffets and other deals for active and retired military members on Veterans Day.

Red Lobster – November 11, 2022 In honor of Veterans Day, and to thank veterans, active-duty military and reservists for their service, Red Lobster is offering guests a free Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, Fries, and Coleslaw, featuring six hand-breaded, butterflied and lightly fried shrimp, served with cocktail sauce, as well as crispy French Fries and Coleslaw. The offer is available for dine-in and To Go orders placed in-restaurant between 11:00am and 4:00pm local time on Friday, November 11, 2022. Guests only need to show a valid military ID or proof of service.

Red Robin – November 11, 2022 One free Red’s Tavern Double with Bottomless Steak Fries for Veterans and active duty military on Fri., November 11. Dine-in only.

Rodizio Grill – November 9-12, 2022 From November 9 to November 12, Veterans eat free with the purchase of at least one adult full-size Rodizio meal. Must show proof of service to receive a discount. Dates may vary by location.

Shoney’s – November 11, 2022 Shoney’s says thank you to America’s heroes with a free all-you-care-to-eat breakfast for Veterans and active-duty military on Veterans Day until 11 a.m.

Starbucks – November 11, 2022 On Veterans Day, active-duty service members, Reservists, Veterans and military spouses are invited to enjoy a free tall (12-ounce) hot brewed coffee at participating Starbucks stores.

Texas Roadhouse – November 11, 2022 On November 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Veterans can drive into the parking lot of their closest Texas Roadhouse and pick up a meal voucher with a valid military ID or proof of service.

Village Inn – November 11, 2022 Free V.I.B. breakfast on Veterans Day.

Wendy’s – November 11, 2022 Wendy’s nationwide are offering a free small breakfast combo with a valid military ID on Veterans Day. No purchase is necessary.

Wild Wing Cafe – November 11, 2022 Get a complimentary meal from a select menu (12-piece nuggets, entrée salad, specialty burger or wrap) on Veterans Day.

Zaxby’s – November 11, 2022 At participating locations only, all Veterans and current military get free boneless wings on Veterans Day.

Joe’s Crab Shack – November 11, 2022 On Veterans Day, all Veterans can enjoy 20% off. Valid for parties up to four.