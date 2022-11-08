Skillable Recognized by Training Industry in their 2022 Top IT Training Companies Watch List

This is the third consecutive year Skillable has been recognized for their efforts in IT Training and is the tenth award from Training Industry since May 2020.

Validating skills through hands-on experiences is key to development and we are bringing our innovative approach to organizations that want to assess and validate their learners in a meaningful way.” — Chris McCarthy, CEO of Skillable

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skillable is proud to be included on Training Industry’s 2022 Top IT & Technical Training Companies Watch List. This is the third consecutive year Skillable has been recognized for their efforts in IT Training and is the tenth award from Training Industry since May 2020.

Companies are selected for this recognition based on the quality of their program and service offerings, innovation and impact in the IT and technical training market, client and customer representation and business performance and growth.

“The companies chosen for our IT & Technical Training Watch List offer a breadth of emerging courses on topics and skill sets such as cloud computing, programming and data science, with many different modalities to meet organizations’ IT training needs,” said Tom Whelan, Director of Corporate Research at Training Industry, Inc. “With an influx of leading-edge content to anticipate and respond to market demands, these organizations are constantly expanding their portfolios to ensure learners receive the most updated IT and technical training needed for success.”

Skillable is in a unique position amongst fellow award recipients in that it offers both the platform for building IT training labs as well as a catalog of more than 1,000 hands-on labs that develop and assess skills across numerous topics and technologies.

Several of Skillable’s clients were also recognized in the Top 20 and Watch List, speaking to the power and versatility of Skillable’s platform and its ability to provide a hands-on element to learning.

“Receiving this recognition alongside our customers proves we’re delivering on our mission to increase opportunities through skilling,” says Chris McCarthy, Chief Executive Officer of Skillable. “We know that validating skills through hands-on experiences is key to personal, team and organizational development and we are focused on bringing our innovative approach to organizations that want to assess and validate their learners' outcomes in a meaningful way.”

View this year’s top IT Training companies here and see additional industry recognition of Skillable’s platform, products and services at skillable.com/trophy-case.

About Training Industry, Inc.

Training Industry is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. Their authority is built on deep ties with more than 450 expert contributors who share insights and actionable information with their peers. Training Industry’s courses, live events, articles, magazine, webinars, podcast, research and reports generate more than 10 million industry interactions each year while the Top 20 Training Companies Lists help businesses find the right training partners. For a complimentary referral, visit https://trainingindustry.com/rfp.

About Skillable

Skillable is the virtual labs platform built to adapt quickly in the face of constant change. A four-time Inc. 5000 company, Skillable believes validated experiences and challenge-centric learning will transform the way organizations upskill their customers, partners and employees. Industry leaders such as Microsoft, Amazon, IBM, Veritas, Skillsoft and New Horizons trust Skillable’s full stack lab development and hosting platform. To date in 2022, 5 million labs have been launched by our customers and Skillable has supported 25 million lab launches over its tenure.