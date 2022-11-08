Solifi ABL passes $1B in loans outstanding on SaaS platform

ABL portal usage by lenders and borrowers increases by 4x over past year validating benefits of 24/7 self-service tool

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nov. 8, 2022 Solifi™, a global fintech software partner for secured finance, announced its Solifi Asset-Based Lending (ABL) software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution on its open finance platform now supports more than $1B in loans outstanding for lenders globally. Additionally, Solifi’s ABL borrower portal user traffic increased by 4x in less than a year as lenders and borrowers recognize the benefits of Solifi’s easy-to-use, self-service tool that’s available 24/7.

“We are committed to providing ABL lenders with the technology tools they need to achieve their business goals,” says Bill Noel, chief product officer (CPO), Solifi. “We celebrate these milestones with our customers who have put their trust in Solifi to provide the mission-critical system upon which they run their business. This trust is not something we take lightly, and we deeply appreciate the partnerships with our ABL customers who drive our continued innovation.”

With ABL finance lenders moving business operations to the cloud and adopting a SaaS-first strategy, Solifi offers a secure ABL solution for loan management, credit monitoring, risk management, portfolio analytics, and a borrower portal. This functionality provides:

• Self-service – gives borrowers access to credit line and financial information so they can manage their accounts on demand 24/7

• System flexibility – consolidates functions into a single platform reducing manual work for team members

• Data analytics – offers data visualization of customer performance for real-time understanding of borrower health plus historical trend analysis



Get in touch to learn more about Solifi’s secure and scalable ABL SaaS-based solution on our open finance platform that improves the customer experience, increases risk-management capabilities, and streamlines ABL finance business operations. You can stay up-to-date with all our new asset-based lending software features and other secured finance product releases by joining the Solifi LinkedIn community.

About Solifi

Solifi is a leading global organization delivering a solid financial technology foundation for equipment, working capital, wholesale, and automotive finance firms. At Solifi, we believe that commerce is only as strong as the system it runs on. Our mission is to reshape finance technology by bringing together proven solutions into a singular powerful technology platform designed to help you protect and scale your business. We guard your company by being precise and reliable, we guide you to success by combining powerful technology with proven expertise, and we help you grow by unleashing the potential of your business. For more information, please visit www.solifi.com.