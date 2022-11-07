Author of 'Ever Vigilant Leadership and Legacy by the Executive Chairman of CACI' receives honors
Dr. J. Phillip (Jack) London, author of 'Ever Vigilant Leadership and Legacy by the Executive Chairman of CACI' was honored.
This program, the USNA/CACI advanced studies in EMS, honoring Dr. J. Phillip London, advances his legacy benefitting the education & experience of our midshipmen to be leaders in national security.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. J. Phillip (Jack) London, author of 'Ever Vigilant Leadership and Legacy by the Executive Chairman of CACI' was honored in two separate events on November 2, 2022.
— Dr. Jennifer London
A Legacy through Leadership Lifetime Achievement Award was posthumously bestowed upon Dr. London at the Technology Good Scout Award luncheon in Tysons, Virginia. In presenting the award, Jim Garretson, CEO of Executive Mosaic, stated, “As CEO of a leadership organization for over 20 years, I’ve had the privilege of observing thousands of senior Executives. Based on observation, it is with certitude and confidence that we name Dr. J. Phillip London as the most deserving of the very first Executive Mosaic Lifetime Achievement Award. Jack was a leader who could make you feel better, stronger, and more capable. And, if Jack was on your side, you knew you were on the right side.”
Garretson concluded..“Learn, Earn and Return the basis for the Executive Mosaic Lifetime Achievement Award. Jack learned through business successes at CACI where he was motivated tirelessly by his assiduous dedication to the defense of our nation. Jack earned for the shareholders and for his family while distinguishing himself in the process. And Jack London returned and is continuing to return to this country, this community, and family.”
In addition, the CACI/U.S. Naval Academy advanced studies in the Electromagnetic Spectrum in honor of Dr. J. Phillip (Jack) London was announced in a ceremony attended by several notable individuals at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis.
In recognition of this award, Dr. Jennifer London, Dr. J. Phillip London’s wife, stated, “In 2008, Jack delved into his role as a thought leader. He launched CACI’s Asymmetric Threat Symposium series to advance the dialogue on national and global security. He wrote several articles on cybersecurity and the electromagnetic spectrum (EMS) that have been published in prominent journals. He was focusing on EMS, cyber, and electronic warfare challenges and deficiencies well before the security establishment began to seriously face those issues in 2016.”
London concluded...“This program that we celebrate here today, the USNA/CACI advanced studies in EMS in honor of Dr. J. Phillip London, further advances Jack’s impressive legacy while benefitting the education and experience of our midshipmen to be leaders in the field of national security.”
Dr. Jennifer London holds a PhD in psychology from the Ohio State University and postdoctoral education in marketing from the University of Pittsburgh School of Business. She has a diversified background in strategic planning, business development, executive hiring, development, and outplacement, as well as marketing and community relations. She is the President of her own consulting firm, where her work has included evaluating and developing potential customers nationwide for the development of new and expanded markets for companies ranging from private businesses to Fortune 100 corporations.
Dr. London has also conducted mergers and acquisition search work for private clients and corporations. As a consultant to CACI, she supported the company’s strategic mergers and acquisitions program, which resulted in the acquisitions by CACI of six companies totaling over $200 million in annual revenues. Dr. London was also a Strategic Advisor to the Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board of CACI, Dr. J. Phillip London. She maintains leadership roles in a number of boards and organizations.
Dr. London has numerous professional publications to her credit, and was a co-author with Dr. J. Phillip London on his books Character: The Ultimate Success Factor and Profiles in Character: Sixteen Americans and the Traits That Defined Them. She was also a contributor to Dr. J. Phillip London’s book Our Good Name: A Company’s Fight to Defend Its Honor and Get the Truth Told about Abu Ghraib.
Many of Dr. London’s current activities focus on military and patriotic initiatives. Dr. London created and leads a major effort in educating and empowering Americans to be active citizens through greater understanding of our Nation’s early history, its founders, and the civic duties within the American experience through her National American History and Founders month initiative. (www.americanhistoryandfoundersmonth.com).
Eden Gordon
Eden Gordon Media
+1 202-714-6014
email us here